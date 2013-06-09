(Adds UAE, Qatar press items)
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Oil gains $1 as U.S. equities rally on jobs data
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, shares gain after U.S. jobs data
pleases investors
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares climb on Sabic project
* MIDEAST MONEY-Investors hopeful on MSCI upgrade for UAE,
Qatar seen missing out
* MIDEAST DEBT-Global volatility may prompt Gulf issuers to
reassess pricing
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd weekly gain; US jobs data eyed
* Worker rights issues pose a challenge to Gulf building
boom
* Turkey rules out early polls, thousands defy call to end
protest
* Syrian forces capture final rebel stronghold in Qusair
region
* Top Saudi cleric endorses anti-Hezbollah stance
* Presidential hopefuls clash on Iranian nuclear policy
EGYPT
* Anger in court as Mubarak trial adjourned again
* Egypt central bank accepts bids for $39.8 mln at forex
auction
* Egypt prosecutor orders trial for leading activists
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Property firms form venture for huge Dubai project
* Turk Telekom signs $300 mln loan deal with Emirates NBD
bank
* Dubai to build fashion and design district
SAUDI ARABIA
* Sabic planning $4.23 billion steel projects
* Saudi oil output rises to 9.6 mln bpd in May -source
* Saudi prince sues Forbes after it says he's only worth $20
bln -report
* Saudis release writer jailed for tweets against Islamism
-lawyer
* Saudi investors sent reeling after king shuts telecoms
start-up
* Zain Saudi signs $600 mln parent-guaranteed loan
* Saudi Arabia bans Viber web communication tool
QATAR
* Qatar steps in with $7.1 bln support for property firm
* Qatar Rail awards $8.2 bln in Doha Metro contracts
* Qatar Navigation gets approval for 5 pct share buyback
* Qatar's CBQ, QIB to raise foreign ownership limits
* Qatar Islamic Bank signs $100 mln Islamic loan
KUWAIT
* Zain Iraq sees double-digit growth this year
* Kuwait plans to drill for heavy oil - paper
