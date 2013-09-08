DUBAI, Sept 8 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields and dollar fall after U.S. jobs
data
* PRECIOUS-Gold up as U.S. job growth disappoints, but posts
weekly loss
* Syria fears send U.S. oil to 2-year-high settlement
* Obama appeals for backing to hit Syria, Europeans urge
delay
* Islamist rebels say they killed Syria's Hama governor
* Baghdad, Big Oil on alert for retaliation to a Syria
strike
* Tunisia opposition rallies to street, pressures govt over
crisis
* U.S. tightens embassy security in Lebanon and Turkey,
warns Americans
EGYPT
* Egypt army attacks Sinai Islamists as militancy spreads
* Bomb explodes at Cairo police station, explosives found on
rail track
* Clashes flare at pro-Mursi marches across Egypt, two dead
* Egypt's prosecutor begins probe into political activists
-source
* Egypt to dissolve Brotherhood NGO, official says
* Sawiris eyes Telecom Italia, but concerned about Rome
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Atlantis 'The Palm' signs $880 mln loan-bankers
* UAE has the world's "vainest" skyscrapers - report
* Jailed Emiratis on hunger strike for alleged mistreatment
- activist
* CEO of Dubai builder Arabtec boosts personal stake above 8
pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Two Saudi women dead from MERS-coronavirus, two men
infected-Health Ministry
* Saudi police deny report of young man killed in security
raid
QATAR
* Qatar c.bank to issue $1.1 billion in local currency
bonds, sukuk
* Qatar currency forwards hit 3-yr high, debt yields up on
Syria
KUWAIT
* Moody's affirms KIPCO's Baa3/P-3 ratings and maintains
negative outlook
* Kuwait emir to visit White House Sept. 13 to discuss
Middle East
OMAN
* Oman's government sues newspaper over story about gays
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini opposition criticises decision to set up rights
court in Manama
