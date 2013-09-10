DUBAI, Sept 10 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 3-month highs, oil slides
* Brent drops below $113 on possibility Syria strike may be
averted
* Gold drops on Fed tapering talk, US equities rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts resume slide, more declines seen
* Obama sees possible breakthrough in Syria weapons proposal
* U.N. floats plan to destroy Syrian chemical weapons stocks
* Turkish assets firm, tightening, steady data underpin
* Moroccan Islamist opposition urges protest at subsidy cuts
* Iraq cuts its October crude oil prices to Europe-trade
* British defence, oil business in Gulf may be vulnerable to
Syria
* China to help S.Sudan develop mining, in talks on
development loan
* Iraq's Majnoon oilfield to begin producing 175,000 bpd
next month
* Iran hopes to double Forouzan oil output by March - Shana
EGYPT
* Egypt tightens Sinai security, assesses militant threat
* Egypt has enough wheat stocks until mid-February 2014
-MENA
* Qatar to convert $2 bln Egypt central bank deposit into
bonds -report
* Gunmen shoot at car of Egypt's anti-Mursi protests leader
-statement
* Mubarak's last PM backs army's Sisi for Egyptian president
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 1-10, 11-20 shipment
* Yields fall at Egypt's auction of 3-year bonds
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Al Futtaim offers $86 mln for Kenyan car retailer
* Fitch Assigns Al Hilal Bank 'A+' IDR; Stable Outlook
* Soccer-Barcelona agree sponsorship deal with United Arab
Bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi diplomat kidnapped in Yemen asks family to stage
protests
QATAR
* Iraq No.2 telecom operator Asiacell names new CEO
KUWAIT
* Zain Iraq's local holding firm appoints board ahead of
2014 IPO
* Kuwait Airways may delay deal for Airbus jets - paper
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Al Salam Bank to buy BMI Bank in stock deal
