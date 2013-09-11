(Adds Drake and Scull contract win)

DUBAI, Sept 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still basking in optimistic China glow, yen down

* Oil hits two-week low as Syria tensions ease

* Gold climbs, but stays near 3-week low

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets jump, Dubai soars 8.5 pct; Syria strike may be averted

* Syria vows to give up chemical weapons, Obama cautious about deal

* Obama vows to explore diplomatic route on Syria chemical weapons

* Iraq oil exports currently at 2.5 mln bpd, steady from Aug

* Iran's Rouhani says time for resolving nuclear dispute limited

* Yemen sets up $1.2 bln fund for sacked state employees, soldiers

* Bombs target Iraqi Shi'ites and Sunnis, at least 20 dead

* Gulf Arabs say Russian plan will not stop Syrian bloodshed

* Turkish markets jump on easing Syria worries

* China demand, Mideast turmoil boost shipping costs

* OPEC sees enough oil now, market share fall looms

EGYPT

* Egypt's former chief-of-staff to be released after detention

* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 T Russian, Ukrainian, Romanian wheat

* Egyptian inflation slows to 9.7 pct in August

* Egypt bans mosque preachers in crackdown on Islamists

* Amnesty decries "extreme political violence" in Egypt

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Drake and Scull wins 251 mln dirhams Abu Dhabi contract

* Brazil's MMX in talks with Mubadala, Trafigura to sell iron port

* TABLE-Dubai H1 imports +16 pct y/y, re-exports +13 pct

* Fitch Upgrades Tamweel to 'A', Withdraws Ratings

* SocGen avoiding Goldman missteps with $300 mln sukuk plan

* Abu Dhabi cuts Nov Murban crude supply to Asia by 5 pct

* Dubai mall with ski slope plans $273 mln expansion

* TABLE-UAE July bank lending growth highest since at least 2009

* Dubai Holding investment unit extends $1.2 bln loan

* First Gulf Bank of Abu Dhabi to cut 10 pct of workforce -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi giant Jubail refinery plans to offer first product cargoes

* Saudi Almarai says shareholders approve 50 pct capital hike

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank says money market still liquid despite Syria

* Qatar right venue for 2022 World Cup insists Blatter

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets Oct crude OSP to Asia 40 cents higher

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms Bahrain's Ahli United Bank and Subsidiaries' IDRs; Downgrades AUB's VR

OMAN

* Mill in Oman buys about 30,000 T wheat from Russia (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)