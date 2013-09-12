BRIEF-MTG proposes Natalie Tydeman as new board member
DUBAI, Sept 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares nose higher, dollar under pressure
* Oil edges higher as U.S. pursues diplomacy for Syria
* Gold slips, holds near 3-wk low on easing Syrian tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts mixed; caution on Syria triggers profit-taking
* U.S. warns diplomatic solution for Syria will take time
* Diplomatic efforts intensify on corralling Syrian chemical arms
* S&P warns Turkey over political, economic concerns
* Algeria's Bouteflika names new ministers months after stroke
* US sees "troubling" Iran nuclear moves, seeks steps by Tehran
* Iran wheat import goal far exceeds market forecasts
* Red Cross urges U.S. and Russia to help unblock aid delivery in Syria
* Iran's Khamenei hopeful new U.S. policy on Syria is "serious"
EGYPT
* Kuwait to transfer $2 bln aid to Egypt - Egypt cenbank chief
* Egypt sends journalist to military court for 'aiding militants'
* Egypt's pound firms slightly at central bank forex sale
* Hamas seeks to lower tension with Egypt
* Six killed in two blasts near army sites in Egypt's Sinai
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Global oil demand risks downside from emerging economies slowdown, U.S. - UAE energy min
* Abu Dhabi set to invest $5 bln in Russia infrastructure-Kremlin
* Maroc Telecom stake sale to be completed in 2 months -minister
* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank eyes sukuk issue in Q4, profit growth over 40 pct
* Fitch: Dubai prime property sector set for a strong start in 2014
* UAE bank profits seen rising 20 pct in 2013; Mashreq aims for 40 pct
* StanChart appoints MENA CEO as head of Islamic arm
* Fitch Affirms Mubadala Development Company PJSC at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
* TABLE-Dubai Aug inflation edges up to highest level since Dec 2009
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi oil min says ready to meet crude demand
* Saudi SASREF to shut crude unit in Q4 for maintenance - official
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9 bln in July
OMAN
* Iran-Oman gas pipe laying unlikely within 2 years -Oman
* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth at 4-mth high, M2 slows
