DUBAI, Sept 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, bonds & shares rally as Summers steps aside

* Oil creeps higher with market on edge over Syria

* Gold gains as dollar slips, stimulus outlook eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Regional markets surge after U.S.-Russian deal on Syria

* MIDEAST DEBT-UAE banks' exposure to government highest since 1970s -BofA

* Assad govt hails 'victory' in arms deal, troops attack

* Obama says Syria deal could offer lesson for Iran talks

* Syria's new opposition PM faces daunting al Qaeda challenge

* Tunisia seeks EU credit, will impose fiscal measures - state news agency

* Islamic pensions make inroads among asset managers

* South Sudan's Kiir faces growing dissent as new state stumbles

EGYPT

* Egypt hopes to tie oil payments to production increases - minister

* Egypt secures Gaza border, presses Sinai campaign

* Egypt's Citadel Capital plans $528 million capital hike

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Shares in Dubai's Union Properties surge after trade resumes

* BRIEF-Dyesol says Tasnee concludes due diligence for $16 mln investment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi prince to hold Twitter stake, sees IPO by early 2014

* Saudi PetroRabigh says complex back online after power cut

KUWAIT

* Wealthy individuals to be main buyers of Zain Iraq IPO: executive

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp acquires 25 pct stake in Saudi sports firm (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)