DUBAI, Sept 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, bonds & shares rally as
Summers steps aside
* Oil creeps higher with market on edge over Syria
* Gold gains as dollar slips, stimulus outlook eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Regional markets surge after U.S.-Russian
deal on Syria
* MIDEAST DEBT-UAE banks' exposure to government highest
since 1970s -BofA
* Assad govt hails 'victory' in arms deal, troops attack
* Obama says Syria deal could offer lesson for Iran talks
* Syria's new opposition PM faces daunting al Qaeda
challenge
* Tunisia seeks EU credit, will impose fiscal measures -
state news agency
* Islamic pensions make inroads among asset managers
* South Sudan's Kiir faces growing dissent as new state
stumbles
EGYPT
* Egypt hopes to tie oil payments to production increases -
minister
* Egypt secures Gaza border, presses Sinai campaign
* Egypt's Citadel Capital plans $528 million capital hike
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Shares in Dubai's Union Properties surge after trade
resumes
* BRIEF-Dyesol says Tasnee concludes due diligence for $16
mln investment
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi prince to hold Twitter stake, sees IPO by early 2014
* Saudi PetroRabigh says complex back online after power cut
KUWAIT
* Wealthy individuals to be main buyers of Zain Iraq IPO:
executive
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp acquires 25 pct stake in Saudi sports
firm
