DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dlr steady as Fed policy shift looms

* Oil falls as Middle East tensions recede

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Investors book profits in UAE; Egypt hits 4-wk high

* Gold near five-week low, stimulus outlook in focus

* Turkish warplanes shoot down Syrian helicopter

* U.N. confirms sarin used in Syria attack; U.S., UK, France blame Assad

* Lebanon's central bank to provide further stimulus

* Morocco hikes energy prices, risks opposition protests

* Iraq faces chronic housing shortage, needs foreign investment -minister

* EU court orders sanctions on Iran's top cargo ship line scrapped

* Major pipeline rupture deepens Iraqi oil export woes

* Iran signals "desire" to end nuclear dispute with West

* Turkish finmin: 2013 budget deficit seen below 34 bln lira f'cast

EGYPT

* Islamist Nour party walks out of Egypt's constitution talks

* Egyptian security forces storm Islamist -controlled town

* Egypt bond yields fall ahead of expected c.bank rate cut

* Nine Egyptian policemen wounded in Sinai blast

* Egypt's pound climbs at central bank currency sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai school operator GEMS plans to raise $500 mln from stake sale

* UAE insurance sector set to grow 10 pct this year -official

* Gulf Capital hires Rothschild to advise on overseas share issue

* Islamic bank BLME to seek Dubai's first listing in 4 years

* First Gulf Bank may bid for Barclays' UAE retail arm - CEO

* S.Korea's KT bids for Tunisie Telecom

SAUDI ARABIA

* RESEARCH ALERT-Tasnee: NCB Capital raises to overweight

QATAR

* Qatar looking less likely to bid for Versace - sources

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Barclays' Qatari penalty makes rebranding harder

* Barclays called reckless over $511 mln payments to Qatar investors

* Qatar-Egypt LNG supply talks on hold as summer peak passes

* Middle East Crude-Tasweeq sells al-Shaheen at record premium ]

* German-Dubai venture files $250 mln claim over Doha airport contract

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp seeks to offer repurchase of up to 100,000 preference shares