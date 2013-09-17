DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dlr steady as Fed policy
shift looms
* Oil falls as Middle East tensions recede
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Investors book profits in UAE; Egypt hits
4-wk high
* Gold near five-week low, stimulus outlook in focus
* Turkish warplanes shoot down Syrian helicopter
* U.N. confirms sarin used in Syria attack; U.S., UK, France
blame Assad
* Lebanon's central bank to provide further stimulus
* Morocco hikes energy prices, risks opposition protests
* Iraq faces chronic housing shortage, needs foreign
investment -minister
* EU court orders sanctions on Iran's top cargo ship line
scrapped
* Major pipeline rupture deepens Iraqi oil export woes
* Iran signals "desire" to end nuclear dispute with West
* Turkish finmin: 2013 budget deficit seen below 34 bln lira
f'cast
EGYPT
* Islamist Nour party walks out of Egypt's constitution
talks
* Egyptian security forces storm Islamist -controlled town
* Egypt bond yields fall ahead of expected c.bank rate cut
* Nine Egyptian policemen wounded in Sinai blast
* Egypt's pound climbs at central bank currency sale
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai school operator GEMS plans to raise $500 mln from
stake sale
* UAE insurance sector set to grow 10 pct this year
-official
* Gulf Capital hires Rothschild to advise on overseas share
issue
* Islamic bank BLME to seek Dubai's first listing in 4 years
* First Gulf Bank may bid for Barclays' UAE retail arm - CEO
* S.Korea's KT bids for Tunisie Telecom
SAUDI ARABIA
* RESEARCH ALERT-Tasnee: NCB Capital raises to overweight
QATAR
* Qatar looking less likely to bid for Versace - sources
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Barclays' Qatari penalty makes rebranding
harder
* Barclays called reckless over $511 mln payments to Qatar
investors
* Qatar-Egypt LNG supply talks on hold as summer peak passes
* Middle East Crude-Tasweeq sells al-Shaheen at record
premium ]
* German-Dubai venture files $250 mln claim over Doha
airport contract
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp seeks to offer repurchase of up to 100,000
preference shares