WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
DUBAI, Sept 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Eerie calm in countdown to Fed conclusion
* Brent ends at six-week low as fears over Syria fade
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets slip ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
* Gold dips for 3rd session, Fed stimulus decision in focus
* Tunisia union offers plan to end political crisis
* West lobbies UN nuclear meeting to reject Arab push on Israel
* Libya plans to list mobile operator Libyana next year
* Five big U.N. powers to meet on Syria draft Tuesday -U.S.
* Iraq plans 50 water and sewage projects -minister
* France's Total snaps up Chevron's Pakistan retail network
* Iran confirms exchange of letters with Obama
* Western banks eye growth in Islamic trade finance
* RBS to boost Mideast, Africa trade finance after regional revamp
* Turkish central bank prepared to tighten policy further
EGYPT
* Gunmen kill Egyptian army officer and soldier in Nile Delta
* Police hunt veteran Islamist in southern Egypt
* Egypt detains Brotherhood spokesman Haddad - officials
* Brotherhood leaders liken Egypt jail cells to graves
* Detainees kill Frenchman in Egypt police custody -security sources
* Eni says Egypt pledges repayment of $800 mln in arrears
* Egypt's FIHC buys 18,000 T sunflower oil in tender-trade
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE falafel chain to IPO on Nasdaq Dubai as soon as October-sources
* Dubai developer DAMAC picks banks for London IPO-sources
* UAE to announce bank exposure rules in 1-2 months -banker
* TABLE-UAE Aug CPI at 1.3 pct y/y for third month in row
SAUDI ARABIA
* ADVISORY-Saudi Arabia's bourse to close Sunday-Monday for National Day
* TABLE-Saudi July imports fall 7.0 pct y/y, non-oil exports +7.4 pct
* TABLE-Saudi Aug inflation eases to 3.5 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait drops idea of Hormuz bypass oil pipeline - paper
QATAR
* Qatargas signs 5-yr deal to supply LNG to UK from Jan
* Soccer-Australia wants compensation for Qatar World Cup switch
* Myanmar's state-backed telcos seek backing to take on new rivals
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain opposition leader accused of inciting "terror"
* Investcorp among those interested in Versace-sources
* Arcapita says emerges from Chapter 11
OMAN
* Oman to sell 19 pct stake in top telecom operator
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,