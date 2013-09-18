DUBAI, Sept 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Eerie calm in countdown to Fed conclusion

* Brent ends at six-week low as fears over Syria fade

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets slip ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

* Gold dips for 3rd session, Fed stimulus decision in focus

* Tunisia union offers plan to end political crisis

* West lobbies UN nuclear meeting to reject Arab push on Israel

* Libya plans to list mobile operator Libyana next year

* Five big U.N. powers to meet on Syria draft Tuesday -U.S.

* Iraq plans 50 water and sewage projects -minister

* France's Total snaps up Chevron's Pakistan retail network

* Iran confirms exchange of letters with Obama

* Western banks eye growth in Islamic trade finance

* RBS to boost Mideast, Africa trade finance after regional revamp

* Turkish central bank prepared to tighten policy further

EGYPT

* Gunmen kill Egyptian army officer and soldier in Nile Delta

* Police hunt veteran Islamist in southern Egypt

* Egypt detains Brotherhood spokesman Haddad - officials

* Brotherhood leaders liken Egypt jail cells to graves

* Detainees kill Frenchman in Egypt police custody -security sources

* Eni says Egypt pledges repayment of $800 mln in arrears

* Egypt's FIHC buys 18,000 T sunflower oil in tender-trade

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE falafel chain to IPO on Nasdaq Dubai as soon as October-sources

* Dubai developer DAMAC picks banks for London IPO-sources

* UAE to announce bank exposure rules in 1-2 months -banker

* TABLE-UAE Aug CPI at 1.3 pct y/y for third month in row

SAUDI ARABIA

* ADVISORY-Saudi Arabia's bourse to close Sunday-Monday for National Day

* TABLE-Saudi July imports fall 7.0 pct y/y, non-oil exports +7.4 pct

* TABLE-Saudi Aug inflation eases to 3.5 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait drops idea of Hormuz bypass oil pipeline - paper

QATAR

* Qatargas signs 5-yr deal to supply LNG to UK from Jan

* Soccer-Australia wants compensation for Qatar World Cup switch

* Myanmar's state-backed telcos seek backing to take on new rivals

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain opposition leader accused of inciting "terror"

* Investcorp among those interested in Versace-sources

* Arcapita says emerges from Chapter 11

OMAN

* Oman to sell 19 pct stake in top telecom operator