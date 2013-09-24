(Adds Kuwait press item, SABIC story; updates markets, oil stories)

DUBAI, Sept 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lose ground, Fed the usual suspect

* Brent edges down near $108 ahead of Iran nuclear talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Retail investors boost Gulf; Egypt up after Brotherhood ban

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf bond market braces for deals after Fed decision

* Gold firms after 3-day drop, Fed uncertainty persists

* Iran takes charm offensive to U.N., agrees to nuclear talks

* U.S. examines Kenya information about foreign link to mall attack

* Two blasts kill 16 in mainly Sunni district of Baghdad-sources

* ANALYSIS-Nairobi mall attack strikes at Africa's boom image

* IATA cuts 2013 airline industry profit forecast

* Iraq's southern oil output rises, leak fixed

* Tunisia's Islamists resist proposal to step down

* HSBC names Samer Deghaili as Middle East equity head

* Rules, low demand hinder Malaysian Basel III sukuk

* Turkish assets fall as relief over continued U.S. stimulus fades

EGYPT

* Egyptian court bans Muslim Brotherhood

* Yields mixed at auction of Egyptian government securities

* Egypt pound rises on official market, dips on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi group campaigns against ban on women driving

* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Basic Industries: HSBC raises price target

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ex-BNP Paribas private banker fined by Dubai regulator

* Dubai gold trade hurt by new Indian import tariffs

* Dubai names bourse CEO as head of financial centre

* Update-Moody's assigns Baa2 IFS rating to Al Fujairah National Insurance Company; stable outlook

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum unit picks banks for $880 mln IPO -sources

* Qatar is the least of football's problems, says FIFPro

* FIFA confirms will discuss 2022 World Cup at next meeting

* RESEARCH ALERT-Vodafone Qatar: HSBC starts with overweight

KUWAIT

* Telco Zain eyeing acquisition targets in North Africa, hike in Moroccan unit stake - CEO (www.thenational.ae) (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)