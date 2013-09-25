DUBAI, Sept 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar steady in subdued trade

* Brent rises in heavy spread trading, eyes on Iran

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts little moved as retail investors dominate; Qatar drops

* Gold in tight range as stimulus uncertainty weighs

* Renewed push at U.N. for Syria resolution followed by peace talks

* Iran's Rouhani calls Holocaust crime against Jews

* Obama pledges diplomacy with Iran; no Rouhani meeting

* Kenya mall siege 'over' but death toll unclear

* Tunisia plans new austerity measures, risks inflaming social tension

* Malaysia's operations of Islamic endowments could rely on banks

* Under fire Turkish central bank hopes Fed effect mostly over

* Iraq has asked KRG to link pipe to federal system-Shahristani

EGYPT

* Egypt warns Hamas over Sinai border

* Weak tourism, remittances hurt Egypt's current account in second quarter

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia worst on women's legal issues -report

* Saudi says oil supply enough, ready to meet shortages

* RESEARCH ALERT-Al Marai Company : SICO cuts to neutral from add

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai working on rules to avert property bubble -official

* Emirates may sell bonds next year to help pay for new aircraft

* Dubai not in refinancing talks on $20 bln Abu Dhabi debt - official

* Dubai August airport passenger traffic up 23.8 pct y/y

* Dubai builder Arabtec launches venture with Samsung Engineering

QATAR

* Qatar rejig continues with appointments at non-profit body

KUWAIT

* Zain's Lebanon telecom contract to be rolled over again -CEO

* Kuwait oil minister hopes to reach 4 mln bpd capacity by 2020

BAHRAIN

* American in Bahrain sentenced to 10 years in jail - lawyer

* Bahrain's three mobile operators receive spectrum for LTE

* Albaraka Turk secures murabaha loan

* TABLE-Bahrain July bank lending growth slows to 3-month low

* Bahrain state telco hit by exit of more top execs

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)