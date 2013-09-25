DUBAI, Sept 25 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar steady in subdued
trade
* Brent rises in heavy spread trading, eyes on Iran
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts little moved as retail investors
dominate; Qatar drops
* Gold in tight range as stimulus uncertainty weighs
* Renewed push at U.N. for Syria resolution followed by
peace talks
* Iran's Rouhani calls Holocaust crime against Jews
* Obama pledges diplomacy with Iran; no Rouhani meeting
* Kenya mall siege 'over' but death toll unclear
* Tunisia plans new austerity measures, risks inflaming
social tension
* Malaysia's operations of Islamic endowments could rely on
banks
* Under fire Turkish central bank hopes Fed effect mostly
over
* Iraq has asked KRG to link pipe to federal
system-Shahristani
EGYPT
* Egypt warns Hamas over Sinai border
* Weak tourism, remittances hurt Egypt's current account in
second quarter
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia worst on women's legal issues -report
* Saudi says oil supply enough, ready to meet shortages
* RESEARCH ALERT-Al Marai Company : SICO cuts to
neutral from add
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai working on rules to avert property bubble -official
* Emirates may sell bonds next year to help pay for new
aircraft
* Dubai not in refinancing talks on $20 bln Abu Dhabi debt -
official
* Dubai August airport passenger traffic up 23.8 pct y/y
* Dubai builder Arabtec launches venture with Samsung
Engineering
QATAR
* Qatar rejig continues with appointments at non-profit body
KUWAIT
* Zain's Lebanon telecom contract to be rolled over again
-CEO
* Kuwait oil minister hopes to reach 4 mln bpd capacity by
2020
BAHRAIN
* American in Bahrain sentenced to 10 years in jail - lawyer
* Bahrain's three mobile operators receive spectrum for LTE
* Albaraka Turk secures murabaha loan
* TABLE-Bahrain July bank lending growth slows to 3-month
low
* Bahrain state telco hit by exit of more top execs
