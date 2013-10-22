DUBAI Oct 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares softer before U.S. jobs data, dlr steady

* U.S. crude sinks below $100, Brent gap widens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Regional shares mixed amid marginal profit-taking; Saudi up

* MIDEAST MONEY-Dubai's World Expo bid may fuel boom, pose challenge

* Gold clings to range ahead of US jobs data; SPDR holdings drop

* U.S. sees Syria's Assad strengthened by rise of Islamist groups

* Assad sees no date for Syria talks, mulls re-election

* Kerry voices doubts on Iran role in Geneva talks on Syria

* Syrian rebel commander killed in clashes -insurgents

* Turkish assets firm ahead of central bank rate meeting

* Netanyahu's mission: to head off Iran sanctions relief

* NATO to advise Libya on strengthening security forces

* Morocco cenbank chief sees more flexible dirham in 3 years

* China needs big cuts in Iran oil imports to meet 2013 target

* Gulf states, Egypt back Saudi rejection of UN seat

* OMV makes its 1st oil discovery in Libya since uprising

* Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey exceeds 600,000-Turkish official

* Takaful industry faces slower growth, unstable returns -study

EGYPT

* Egyptian Christians fear chaos after wedding bloodshed

* Egypt takes steps to secure domestic supply of nitrogen fertilisers

* Yields decline on 7-year Egyptian bonds

* Student protests at Egypt's al-Azhar challenge army

* Egypt to raise stimulus by a third, implement minimum wage by Jan

* Egypt to start paying foreign oil firms by year end-EGPC

* Egypt's pound strengthens at central bank currency sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Etihad sets stage for $50 bln of jet deals from Gulf

* Dubai's Arabtec fully acquires electrical services unit

* UAE to allow mobile number portability by Dec -regulator

* Abu Dhabi airport terminal to open in July 2017

* French bank SocGen names Soundardjee as Middle East head

* Dubai's Abraaj Group acquires majority stake in Ghana Home Loans

* TABLE-UAE August M3 money supply growth eases to 14.1 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* REUTERS SUMMIT-McCain blames Obama administration for Saudi rejection of U.N. seat

* U.S. tries to calm Saudi anger over Syria, Iran

* Saudi firm plans $200 mln fund targeting education in Middle East

* S.Arabia under fire at UN over women's, migrant worker rights

* Saudi Safco Q3 net profit falls 36 pct, in-line with view

QATAR

* Qatar to ease Palestinian debt, peace talks intensify -Kerry

* Qatari poet sentenced to 15 years in prison for insulting emir

* Prices, costs drive down Industries Qatar Q3 profit

* Qatar's Ooredoo eyes listing in London or other mkts-CEO

* Qatar's Nakilat says JVs to build seven new ships

KUWAIT

* Kuwait may review subsidies policy - finance minister

* Kuwaiti conglomerate buys Red Bull distributor in UAE

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Sept inflation edges up to 3.1 pct y/y

* Bahrain's Ahli United says IFC fund buys 167 mln shares

OMAN

* Oman's Renaissance unit hires banks for $350 mln 5-yr bond

* Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank Oman's IDR at 'A+'; Upgrades VR to 'bb+' (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)