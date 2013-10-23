DUBAI Oct 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise, dollar pressured after jobs data

* U.S. oil sinks below $98, Brent gap widest since April

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges on stimulus plan increase; Gulf mostly soft

* MIDEAST DEBT-European pricings offer guidance for MAF hybrid

* Gold near 4-week highs on U.S. stimulus bets

* Energy firm hits Iraqi Kurdistan with first major legal dispute

* Militants target Iraq security forces in checkpoint attacks

* Syrian opposition resists calls to commit to peace talks

* Libya output still at 600,000 bpd, protests drag on

* Putin says foreign foes use radical Islam to weaken Russia

* Iran considers interest hike to fight inflation

* Algeria cereal imports bill up 9 pct in Jan-Sept

* South Africa's MTN hopes for U.S.-Iran thaw to free its cash

* UK allows restart of N. Sea gas field co-owned by Iran

* Jordan's central bank cuts interest rates by 25 bps

* Morocco GDP growth reaches 4.5 pct in Q3

* UN nuclear agency says malware infected some computers

* Without chemical arms, Syrian weaponry still fearsome

TURKEY

* Turkish assets up as U.S. data bolsters tapering delay hopes

* Turkish Airlines in talks on 2020-2023 plane order plans

* EU revives membership talks with Turkey after 3-year hiatus

* Kurdish rebels threaten new fight in Turkey as Syria clashes intensify

EGYPT

* Egypt orders trial of four policemen over killing of Islamist detainees

* Citadel Capital shareholders approve $528 mln capital hike

* Egypt's Meditrade buys 15,000 T sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt hopes to secure more LNG from Qatar, sees other options

* Canada's Methanex sells $110 mln stake in Egyptian venture

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Holding unit sees telecom stake sales in "few months"

* UAE telco du names Kazim as CFO

* Fitch Rates Al Hilal Bank's USD2.5bn Trust Certificate Programme 'A+'/'F1'

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia warns of shift away from U.S. over Syria, Iran

* Saudi's Yansab Q3 net profit doubles on higher output, prices

* Saudi Cement posts 9.6 pct Q3 profit rise on higher local sales

* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Real Estate: HSBC raises price target

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar September inflation eases to lowest level this year

KUWAIT

* Focus on Arab states to fill Saudi Security Council seat, Kuwait a front-runner

BAHRAIN

* One killed in Bahrain explosion -police

OMAN

* Oman to represent Iran's Canada interests