INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar, mired in ranges ahead
of Fed
* Brent edges down, holding above $109/bbl on Libya
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends losses as earnings
disappoint; most mkts dip
* Gold ticks up on weak U.S. data, Fed stimulus hopes
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Morgan Stanley sees worst over for Middle
East banking
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Libya considers sale of nine state firms
* Libya's oil exports down to trickle as unrest picks up
* Iran's Kish gas field to come on stream by March
-developer
* Exports of Iraq's Basra Light crude oil to rise in Nov
* Iraqi governor puts oil wealth to good work
* Jordan picks banks for $1.25 bln U.S.-guaranteed sovereign
bond
* Tunisia expects $750 mln in World Bank, IMF loans soon,
plans sukuk issue
* Lebanon's Byblos says 9-month net profit falls 7 percent
* Iran says offers ideas to end rift with UN nuclear
watchdog
EGYPT
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt financial regulator plans rules
revamp to spur trade
* SPECIAL REPORT-As Egypt's Brotherhood retreats, risk of
extremism rises
* Yields rise at auction of Egyptian government securities
* Egyptian pound inches up on official, black markets
* Reforms key to Egypt's future as gas exporter, firm says
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Abu Dhabi's Aldar eyes rentals, smaller
projects post-merger
* Dubai Holding arm plans to sell stake in Swatch-backed
retailer -sources
* UAE telco Etisalat's Q3 net profit misses forecasts
* UAE lender FGB posts 13 pct Q3 net profit gain on higher
income
* UAE lender ADIB Q3 net up 20 pct on higher revenue, asset
growth
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala eyes U.S, Europe property investments
* UAE Sept inflation at 1.3 pct y/y for 4th month in row
* Dubai's Aramex Q3 net profit up 13 pct
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q3 net profit surges
SAUDI ARABIA
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Dar Al Arkan sees strong Saudi housing
sector for at least 5 years
* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q2 net profit up 11.8 pct, misses
view
* RESEARCH ALERT-Almarai: NBK Capital raises to buy
* Saudi religious leader urges youths not to fight in Syria
QATAR
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Credit Suisse sees Qatar fund in emerging
markets push
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Qatar infrastructure spend to boost Barwa
Bank profit - CEO
* Profits fall 40 pct at Qatar's bailed-out Barwa Real
Estate
* Qatargas says LNG market to hinge on long-term factors,
not spot deals
KUWAIT
* Kuwait wealth fund hires ex-BofA banker as infrastructure
head - sources
* Kuwait's PM says welfare state is "unsustainable", calls
for cuts
* Kuwait bourse to launch derivatives trading next year
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain lender ABC named Kawan as permanent CEO
