DUBAI Oct 31 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drift, dollar dips ahead of Fed
decision
* U.S. oil slides for 2nd straight day; spread widens
* Gold gains after U.S. data supports Fed stimulus caution
* Syria peace talks face delay as big powers split
EGYPT
* Egypt accuses Brotherhood of rejecting reconciliation
* Egyptian students protest after Brotherhood leader
arrested
* Political instability hinders Egyptian stock exchange's
hunt for new firms
* Citadel sees share issue laying grounds for turnaround
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE plans Islamic finance authority backed by legislation
* Mashreq Bank 9-month net profit up 34 percent
* UAE central bank watching house prices, sees no bubble
* Dubai land department chief says old, new steps to prevent
bubble
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi sees 2013 loan growth at 10-15
pct -CEO
* Dubai Holding says unit to repay 750 mln euro bond
* Jumeirah Group raises $1.4 bln loan
* Tamweel Q3 profit triples as impairments fall
QATAR
* Qatari telco Ooredoo's third-quarter profit plunges on FX
loss
* Qatar Sept bank lending growth slowest since May 2011
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco considers bids for clean fuels, power
plant-sources
* Saudi work reforms lifting womens' income boost retailer
Jarir
* Khodari Q3 net profit drops on higher costs
OMAN
* Oman to launch $15 bln rail construction in Q4 2014
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco third-quarter profit rises 43 pct
