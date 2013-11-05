DUBAI Nov 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle under China tightening fears

* Brent near 4-month low; worries over Libyan supply keep it above $106

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains in cautious trade as Mursi trial begins; Gulf muted

* Gold edges up on Fed stimulus talk; jobs report awaited

* Turkiye Finans says plans more sukuk issues in 2014

* U.S. shale boom to boost LPG exports, bring down prices

* Iraq Basra oil exports restored to 2.28 mln bpd - shipper

* Iran hardliners jab at Rouhani on embassy siege anniversary

* Iran seeks at least 300,000 T wheat in new import spree

* Shi'ite, Sunni ceasefire in north Yemen appears crumbling

* Iraq passes election law after weeks of debate

EGYPT

* In court, defiant Mursi says he still Egypt's president

* Yields increase on Egypt 3- and 7-year bonds

* Egypt's Juhayna says Q3 net profit down 23 pct

* Egyptian pound strengthens on official market

* Egypt central bank returns $500 mln deposit to Qatar

SAUDI ARABIA

* Kerry tries to sooth relations with Saudi Arabia but tensions evident

* Foreign workers stay home to escape Saudi visa crackdown

* Saudi Arabia buys 720,000 tonnes hard wheat - GSFMO

* Saudi Yansab extends shutdown at petchem plant

* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Arabian Fertilizers: HSBC raises to overweight

* Saudi Aramco raises Arab light oil prices for Asia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai luxury housing firm seeks $500 mln in London listing

* Dubai Financial Market swings to Q3 net profit on trading volumes

* UAE banks to get 5 years to obey exposure rules -association

* Dana Gas third-quarter net profit dips

* UAE cooling firm Tabreed's Q3 net profit rises 3 pct

* Dubai's Arabtec forms another South Korean joint venture

KUWAIT

* Burgan Bank plans up to 150 mln Kuwaiti dinar bond

OMAN

* Oman c.bank chief sees credit growth accelerating

* Oman budget surplus widens to $883 mln in Jan-Sept

* Oman Sept inflation flat at 0.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain jails four for life, six to 15 years for Iran-linked cell