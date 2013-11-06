DUBAI Nov 6 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares frozen by Fed, ECB uncertainty
* U.S. oil settles at five-month low as supplies rise
* Bluechips help Saudi hit 12-day high; Qatar up
* Gold treads water after 7-day losing streak on stimulus
doubts
* Euro zone economy turns corner, but growth, inflation
subdued - EU
* Fed in no rush to cut bond buys, top policymakers say
* Vivendi agrees to sell Maroc Tel stake in $5.7 bln deal
* U.N. nuclear chief plans to visit Iran next week - TV
* U.S., Russia fail to agree Syria peace talks date
EGYPT
* Egyptian business activity shrinks in Oct for 13th month
in row
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis round up thousands of illegal immigrants
* Saudi business activity growth weakens in October
* Saudi September M3 money supply growth slows to 13.4 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE to impose watered-down exposure rules on banks
* Abu Dhabi lender FGB picks banks for dollar bond sale
* UAE Oct business activity growth slows from 29-mth high
QATAR
* New Qatar spending rules aim to avoid state debt overload
OMAN
* Oman property developer sells country's first sukuk
* Oman budget surplus widens to $883 mln in Jan-Sept
* Oman Sept inflation flat at 0.6 pct y/y
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco appoints CFO, search for new CEO
continues
* Bahrain's Investcorp buys $250 mln worth of U.S. real
estate assets
* UK businessman accused of corrupt Bahrain payments
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)