UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
DUBAI Nov 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stocks, dollar rally on U.S. jobs report
* Brent rises towards $106 after Iran talks end without deal
* Gold extends drop as U.S. jobs data spurs taper fears
* Syrian opposition agrees to participate in Geneva peace talks
* Regional instability threatens Gulf food security -report
* Iranian deputy industry minister shot dead in Tehran
* Iran standoff sees France winning Gulf friends, influence
* U.S. lawmakers seek tighter Iran sanctions before any deal
* Libyan autonomy group forms oil firm, challenges government
EGYPT
* Two Egyptian soldiers shot dead near Ismailia
* RESEARCH ALERT-El Sewedy: NBK Capital raises fair value
SAUDI ARABIA
* African workers in Riyadh seek repatriation after two riot deaths
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Veteran Gulf banker plans to set up investment bank in Dubai
QATAR
* Qatar sets Oct Marine crude OSP at $109.15/bbl, down $1.85
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to review $16 bln annual subsidies - paper
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain jails four for car bomb outside mosque
OMAN
* Oman says first MERS-coronavirus sufferer dies in hospital
* Oman oil minister slams Gulf culture of energy subsidies
