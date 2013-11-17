MEDIA-Philippines' San Miguel lines up $34 bln projects - BusinessWorld
DUBAI Nov 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock indexes end at record highs on stimulus hopes
* Oil up slightly as Libya, Fed support; Iran weighs
* TABLE-Forecasts for world oil demand, supply, stocks
* TABLE-Global oil outages spike to 3.6 mln bpd in October stocks
* Gold flat, Yellen's stimulus view seen supporting
* "Quite possible" Iran, powers can reach nuclear deal next week -U.S. official
* Assad's forces advance in northern Syria towards Aleppo
* Turk Telekom says plans to issue up to $1 bln in bonds
EGYPT
* S&P raises Egypt ratings to B- from CCC+
* Sisi sees new defence cooperation with Russia
* SODIC's nine-month net drops 39.5 pct
* Tycoon Sawiris to invest in Egypt, fears economic collapse
* Yields fall on Egyptian 182-day T-bills
* Egypt pound strengthens at dollar sale
* Egypt to seek bids for first nuclear plant
* EFG Hermes Q3 net profit up 38 pct
* GB Auto 9-month net profit drops 32 pct
* Oriental Weavers 9-month profit rises 33 pct
* Talaat Moustafa 9-mth net profit falls 3.6 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Yansab restarts petchem complex after shutdown
* Saudi Electricity Co picks banks for two sukuk issues -sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* AIRSHOW-Dubai Airshow to open with Gulf spending spree
* Etihad seen close to buying around 75 Airbus jets -sources
* Abu Dhabi to list government bonds on own exchange
* First Gulf Bank to expand into new foreign markets
* DAMAC Real Estate launches $500 mln London IPO
* Dubai's GEMS $200 mln hybrid sukuk oversubscribed
OMAN
* Oman oil executive goes on trial on bribery charges
QATAR
* Vodafone Qatar Q2 loss narrows as mobile customer base expands (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
