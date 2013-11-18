DUBAI Nov 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead, Tokyo climbs 6mth peak

* NYMEX-US crude dips with Iran talks in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar gain on year-end dividends; Q3 reports hit Bahrain

* MIDEAST DEBT-GEMS compromises on size, price with hybrid sukuk

* Top Syrian rebel commander dies from wounds

* Turkey's Kemalists see secularist legacy under threat

* Libya's deputy spy chief kidnapped at airport

* 31 Syrian soldiers killed in bomb near capital -monitoring group

* France assures Israel it will stand firm on Iran deal

* Libya resumes gas exports to Italy after protests end - NOC

* Iran points to possible way round nuclear sticking point

* Netanyahu to lobby world powers against Iran nuclear deal

* Kerry to visit Israel on Friday to discuss Iran deal - Netanyahu

EGYPT

* Egypt train crash kills 20 people

* Egyptian police officer killed in Cairo

* Egypt's Eastern full-year unaudited net profit rises 11.4 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Dar Al Arkan picks banks for sukuk sale - lead

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* AIRSHOW-TAKE A LOOK-Dubai 2013

* AIRSHOW-Boeing shows off F/A-18 fighter as production end looms

* AIRSHOW-Gulf carriers' 15 minutes of jet order hysteria

* AIRSHOW-INTERVIEW-Flydubai sees burgeoning demand for budget travel

* AIRSHOW-No UAE decision on Typhoon, Rafale-Gulf source

* AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce wins $5 bln engine order from Etihad

* AIRSHOW-Airbus,Abu Dhabi close to parts deal as Etihad eyes A350

* AIRSHOW-Emirates to rely more on bond sales to fund aircraft buys

* AIRSHOW-Emirates orders 50 more Airbus A380

* AIRSHOW-Boeing launches new 777 with 259 orders

* AIRSHOW-Abu Dhabi Etihad places mega $25.2 bln Boeing order

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi October inflation slows to 1.6 pct y/y

* TABLE-UAE Oct inflation at 1.3 pct y/y for fifth month in row

* UAE bank lobby head calls for sanctions for new mortgage law

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 trade surplus narrows slightly y/y, exports edge down

QATAR

* Soccer-'Alarming exploitation' of workers in Qatar - Amnesty

* AIRSHOW-Qatar airways orders five Airbus freighter aircraft