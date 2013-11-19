DUBAI Nov 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge to 2-week high on China optimism

* Brent slips near $108 as Fed "tapering" worries resurface

* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after sharp losses; stimulus worries weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise, Kuwait down on property sector

* Kerry presses Iran to prove its nuclear program peaceful

* Putin calls Iran's leader, sees chance to end nuclear row

* Iranian dissidents say Iran has built secret new nuclear site

* Libya militia starts Tripoli withdrawal after clashes

* Syria rebel chieftain killed; Assad forces bomb besieged town

* Global LNG market to remain tight in 2014 and beyond

* AIRSHOW-After huge orders, Airbus and Boeing sign Gulf supply deals

EGYPT

* Protesters rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square against security forces

* Egypt sees wheat self-sufficiency for subsidy programme by 2019

* Egypt sells 681.2 mln euro in 1-year T-bills -central bank

* Egypt pound strengthens at dollar sale

* GE to support building of world's largest liquid cracker in Egypt

* Egypt blames militants for officer's killing in Cairo

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* AIRSHOW-TAKE A LOOK-Dubai 2013

* Airbus signs parts deal with Abu Dhabi fund

* Dubai Investments sees $300 mln debut sukuk sale by year-end

* Dubai regulator sues Deutsche Bank over disclosure denial

* UAE central bank issues debt exposure rules for banks

* UAE must expedite issuance of public debt law -c.bank chief

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bourse to impose tougher penalties for big losses

* Saudi Arabia may be overcoming addiction to oil-fired power

QATAR

* Qatar Airways to launch Saudi services early next year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)