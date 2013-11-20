DUBAI Nov 20 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar pressured, shares supported by
Bernanke comments
* Oil rises on stimulus hopes, U.S. demand; Brent above
$107
* PRECIOUS-Gold rangebound as markets await Fed minutes for
stimulus clues
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market slips on profit-taking, Egypt
up on aid hopes
* World powers, Iran make new attempt to clinch nuclear deal
* Blasts target Iranian embassy in Beirut, killing 23
* Syrian army takes town along north-south highway - state
media
* Yemen president likely to stay beyond 2014 - officials
* Islamic mutual funds regrouping after purge -study
EGYPT
* Protesters, police clash in Cairo's Tahrir on anniversary
of deaths
* Egypt's bank profits to be flat in 2013 - c.bank official
* Egypt's interim leader says won't run for presidency -
paper
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties picks banks for sukuk sale
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to service Rolls Royce Trent XWB
engines
* EIIB-Rasmala launches Islamic trade finance fund
QATAR
* Qatar Exchange cancels day's trades after technical
problem
BAHRAIN
* Witness at UK trial alleges high-level corruption in
Bahrain
