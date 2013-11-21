DUBAI Nov 21 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar firms as Fed hints of
policy turn
* Brent up $1 on Iran, Fed weighs on U.S. oil
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-mth lows on worries over US stimulus
outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies after protest ends; Qatar
retreats
* MIDEAST MONEY-RPT/Saudi labour crackdown promises
long-term gain for short-term pain
* U.S. says 'very hard' to clinch deal as Iran nuclear talks
resume
* ANALYSIS-Beirut blast: jolt from past and omen of dark
future
* Suicide attack stems Assad advance near Syria-Lebanon
border
* Gulf Arab states may see unemployment rise, labour reforms
needed -IMF
* Global sukuk supply/demand gap to peak in 2014 -study
EGYPT
* Student shot dead at a Cairo university protest
* Egyptian pound almost unchanged at dollar sale
* Car bomb attack kills 10 Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan launches $300 mln, 3-yr sukuk at 6
pct
* General Electric wins $560 mln Saudi Electricity order
-sources
* Saudi Arabia welcomes U.S. shale, sees no need to cut
output
* AIRSHOW-Lockheed sees more clarity on Saudi naval buy in
next months
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* AIRSHOW-Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Aerospace eyes U.S. deals in
growth drive
* Glitzy Dubai eyes profit in setting Islamic standards
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo mandates 5 banks for maiden benchmark
sukuk
* Qatar Oct inflation edges up to 2.8 pct y/y
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)