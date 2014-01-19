DUBAI Jan 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends mostly lower on earnings; dollar hits 7-week high

* Oil rises on gasoline, heating fuel demand

* OPEC outages cut its oil output to below 2014 demand

* Gold up 4th straight week, Deutsche quits gold price-setting

*Syrian opposition says to attend talks, backed by rebel fighters

* Lebanon's Hariri says could share power with Hezbollah

EGYPT

* Egyptians overwhelmingly back constitution - official results

* Egypt c.bank leaves key overnight rates on hold

* Egypt's GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of wheat

* Egyptian pound flat at auction, dips on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Group signs $10 bln debt restructuring deal - sources

* Dubai Dec inflation eases marginally to 2.2 pct y/y

SAUDI ARABIA

* Alhokair posts 20.7 pct Q3 profit gain on higher like-for-like sales

* Saudi Electricity Co posts narrower Q4 net loss

* Al Rajhi Bank Q4 net profit drops 19.1 pct

* Sahara Petrochemical Q4 profit jumps on higher sales, lower costs

* New Saudi airline in $2 bln deal for Bombardier planes

QATAR

* Qatar Airways says to launch Saudi operations by Q3 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)