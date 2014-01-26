BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology to invest 25.5 mln yuan to set up tech JV with partners
DUBAI Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Emerging markets selloff picks up, drags down Europe, U.S.
* U.S. crude falls on China slowdown, equities market tumble
* Gold posts 5th weekly gain on emerging market jitters
* Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid
* Iran wants full nuclear deal and investment, Rouhani tells Davos
* Lebanon PM-designate gives Hezbollah bloc deadline to join cabinet
EGYPT
* Twenty-nine dead in clashes on anniversary of Egypt uprising
* Amnesty slams Egypt on rights, gov't attacks "distorted picture"
* Egyptian Salafist hesitates to back Sisi presidency bid
* Egypt diplomats kidnapped in Libya over militia chief's arrest
* Egypt's Sawiris plans bid for TIM Brasil to avoid breakup - paper
* Egyptian pound unchanged at auction, strengthens on black market
* Egypt will return $3 bln to Qatar this year - source
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE president suffered a stroke, in stable condition-state news agency
* Dubai confirms final deal on $10 bln debt restructuring
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Electricity Co completes 4.5 bln riyal sukuk offer
* Moody's affirms Kuwait Investment Company's Baa3 issuer ratings
* Saudi Binladin's construction products arm to file for IPO
KUWAIT
* Two of Kuwait's refineries still not at full production
* Kuwait wealth fund favours infrastructure sector in West
* Kuwait expects budget spending growth to slow next fiscal year
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Mumtalakat eyes new investments as portfolio improves (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
