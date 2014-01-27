DUBAI Jan 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop, yen soars on emerging market anxiety

* U.S. crude falls on China slowdown, equities market tumble

* Gold rallies to 2-month high on weaker stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai shares lead regional losses after global sell-off

* Tunisia approves new constitution, appoints government

* Iraqi planes, artillery strike rebel-held Falluja

* Syria talks bring offer of exit from siege of Homs

* Turkish prime minister accuses opposition candidate of graft

* Jordan's central bank urges sticking with IMF reforms

* Five kidnapped Egypt diplomats freed in Libya - Tripoli government

* Emerging market investors find some places to hide

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sawiris interested in Telecom Italia -Bloomberg

* Egypt calls early presidential election as violence spreads

* INTERVIEW-Egyptian liberal finds enemies on all sides

* Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai as protest toll rises to 49

* Egypt's Eastern Co H1 net profit drops 9 pct Y/Y

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi residential real estate rebounds strongly in 2013 -report

* Abu Dhabi lender ADCB Q4 net jumps 40 pct, beats estimates

* Dubai's Emaar confirms new CEO appointment

* UAE gives assurances on health of president after stroke-agency

* UAE's Tabreed 2013 net profit rises 15 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Mobily says piggyback mobile service to launch in Q1

* Saudi Arabia's Emaar says huge port project starts operating

* Saudi mobile subscriptions shrink on labour crackdown, Haj limits

KUWAIT

* Kuwait works to get two refineries back to full flow after power cut

* PROFILE-Kuwait's Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh

* TABLE-Kuwait 2013 inflation slows to 2.7 pct, lowest since 2004

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini police, protesters clash after funeral (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)