DUBAI Jan 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares in retreat from risk, yen gains

* U.S. crude oil edges lower, heating demand supports; Brent firm

* Gold holds gains as U.S. stimulus cut sends equities lower

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares rise; most Gulf mkts up on global cues

* Syria has shipped out less than 5 pct of chemical weapons

* IMF approves $507 mln loan disbursement to Tunisia

* Obama, Jordan's King Abdullah to meet Feb. 14 in California

* U.S. spy chiefs say number of foreign militants in Syria rises

* Swiss suspend some sanctions on Iran until mid-August

* Moroccan unions unite against government reforms

* Brahimi says no substantive progress on Syria but hopeful

* Hoping to deter Hezbollah, Israel threatens Lebanese civilians

* Tunisia's Islamists cede power to caretaker govt

* Profit sags at Lebanon's Byblos Bank

* Yemen ratifies big gas price rise deal with South Korea's Kogas

* IAEA visits Iranian mine as part of nuclear transparency pact

* IMF's Lagarde: cenbank tightening to hit some emerging nations

* Fugitive Iraq VP warns Anbar conflict may spread over crackdown on Sunnis

* Renault resumes Iran shipments for car production

TURKEY

* Turkey's face-saving rate hike spares lira, may hit growth

* Turkey aims to scrap special courts in battle over judiciary

* Turkish military strikes al Qaeda-linked rebels in Syria - media

* Turkey's Erdogan visits Iran to improve ties after split over Syria

* Turkey, South Africa debt insurance costs rise

* Turkish central bank says halts additional monetary tightening days

* Turkish budget targets remain realistic, Simsek says

EGYPT

* Egypt to put Al Jazeera journalists on trial -prosecutor

* Egypt's SIIC tenders to buy 50,000 t raw sugar -official

* BRIEF-Philip Morris announces new business structure in Egypt

* French wheat export group to lobby Egypt after change to tenders

* Egypt pound strengthens at currency sale, weakens on black market

* Italy says Sawiris welcome to invest in Telecom Italia

* Egypt's Juhayna says to invest $58 mln in 2014

* Egypt's Palm Hills posts 2013 profit of $34 mln

* Poland's PGNiG backs out of Egypt investment - paper

* Mubarak-era networks return for new military man in Egypt

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's First Gulf Bank hikes dividend after record results

* Dubai, Abu Dhabi airport traffic surges in 2013

* Dubai Investments 2013 net profit jumps on gains

* Waha Capital of Abu Dhabi seeks $700 mln loan - sources

* Dubai Islamic Bank posts 66 pct jump in Q4 net profit

* Dubai Holding unit sells land to mall developer

* RESEARCH ALERT-NBAD: Naeem cuts to hold

* Dubai's Arabtec to open Baghdad office

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to cut March Arab Light OSP

KUWAIT

* IFR-Kuwait's KIPCO tightens guidance on $500 mln bond on demand

QATAR

* Ooredoo, Telenor finally set to get Myanmar telecoms licences

* Shell cuts stake in Brazil oil project with $1 bln sale to Qatar

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini court shuts down Shi'ite clerical group

OMAN

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman's premium to Dubai falls

* Bank Muscat to pay 25 pct cash div, 15 pct in convertible bonds

* HSBC Oman to pay first dividend since merger, reports narrowing Q4 loss