DUBAI Feb 3 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, euro stuck near 10-wk
lows
* Oil falls on Fed, emerging market concerns, spread narrows
* Gold little changed in China absence and stronger dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Giant construction deal lifts Abu Dhabi,
Saudi banks rally on
* Hillary Clinton argues against additional sanctions on
Iran
* Three explosions rock Yemeni capital Sanaa
* France sees Iran opportunity if sanctions are lifted -
Moscovici
* Iraqi army bombards Falluja in preparation for ground
assault
* Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo
-activists
* Iran says nuclear talks failure would be "disaster"
* Jordan's Housing Bank reports 2013 profit up 2.3 pct
* Turkey says open to alternatives to Chinese missile
defence system
EGYPT
* Egypt narrows budget deficit in first half of fiscal year
* Egypt's FIHC seeking 40,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in
tender
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding to invest 1.2 bln pounds in 2014
* Egypt says stimulus package almost ready as it seeks to
reassure investors
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad and Alitalia tie-up deal enters home straight
* UAE summons Qatari ambassador over Muslim cleric's
comments
* Dubai's Arabtec extends reach with giant construction
order
* Dubai's Aramex Q4 net profit up 16 pct on international
revenues
* Union National Bank Q4 net profit more than doubles,
misses view
* UAE's Dana Gas says Q4 profit rises 12 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi current account surplus rises to $40 bln in Q3
* Saudi Electricity Co raises 4.5 bln riyals from sukuk sale
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp eyes extended growth after profit leap