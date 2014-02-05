DUBAI Feb 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares get reprieve, Nikkei bounce muted

* Brent falls on emerging markets, U.S. oil rises on cold

* Gold dips for 2nd session as stocks rebound; physical demand weak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East shares drop as global woes trigger profit-taking; Dubai up

* Russia says Syria to ship chemical arms as civilians flee bombs

* Iran nuclear deal 'not perfect' but buys time -U.S. official

* Libya says destroys last chemical weapons with Western help

* Erdogan struggles with Merkel's scepticism on Turkish EU bid

* Turk Telekom posts 1.3 billion lira 2013 net profit

* Investment needed to ease Mideast port congestion -Cargill

* Morocco says investors lining up for $9 bln solar project

* Turkish markets mixed as U.S. growth worries weighs on EMs

* London-based Umex eyes trade finance for halal sector

EGYPT

* White House urges Egypt to release detained journalists, academics

* Arab states gave Egypt petroleum $4 bln worth of oil products in July-Dec -minister

* POLL-Egypt business activity declines in January -PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE lender ADIB's profit leaps on higher revenue

* Dubai to boost revenues with new hospitality charge

* Dubai developer Deyaar's profits jump on deliveries

* First Gulf Bank builds investment banking business

* Trading on Dubai's main exchange won't be extended

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA to build UAE desalination plant

* POLL-UAE business activity growth eases to 3-mth low in Jan

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital says 2013 profit jumps 43 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan may repay $450 mln sukuk early

* POLL-Saudi Jan business activity growth fastest since late 2012

QATAR

* Qatar to spend up to $205 bln on infrastructure over five years - QNB

* Egypt summons Qatar's chargé d'affaires over Egyptian cleric

* Qatar T-bill yields plunge to multi-month lows on liquidity surge

* Islamic Bank of Britain gets fresh capital, plans expansion

* Japan's Tohoku signs 15-yr LNG deal with Qatar

KUWAIT

* Italian PM says Kuwait to invest 500 mln euros in Italy

BAHRAIN

* Fitch revises Batelco's outlook to negative; affirms at 'BBB-'