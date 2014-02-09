DUBAI Feb 9 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge after U.S. jobs report; dollar
slips
* Oil hits one month highs on U.S. cold, tight supply
* Gold rises as weak U.S. job data rekindles Fed stimulus
hope
* Iran, UN agency resume nuclear talks in Tehran-IRNA
* Iran says warships sailing towards U.S. -agency - RTRS
* U.N. aid convoy struck in Syria's besieged Homs
* Iraq to auction 3G licences for at least $307 mln each
-sources
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sabahi says to contest presidency
* Egypt army hits Sinai militants; new group claims Cairo
bomb
* Egyptian court orders retrial in soccer stadium disaster
SAUDI ARABIA
* Banque Saudi Fransi gets nod for bonus share issue
QATAR
* QNB aims to be largest lender in Middle East, Africa by
2017
* Monte Paschi foundation in talks with Qatar on stake sale
-report
