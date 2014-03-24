BRIEF-Tata Elxsi March-qtr profit rises about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees
DUBAI, March 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares struggle as investors cautious over China, Ukraine
* Crude oil futures rise on fears over sanctions against Russia
* Gold ticks lower, U.S. dollar holds near peak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market recovers, hits five-year high
* Despite UN resolution, Syria's war foes hinder aid access: Ban
* Fake US ship spotted in Gulf is a movie set, Iranian media say
* Campaigning starts in Algeria election likely to re-elect Bouteflika
* Libya cuts production at el-Feel oilfield to 50,000-60,000 bpd -NOC
* One dead in Beirut gunfight between Assad supporters and opponents
* Gunmen seized $600,000 in heist in Libyan Islamist stronghold
* Seized oil tanker Morning Glory arrives in Libyan capital
* Foreign policy rifts beset Arabs ahead of summit
TURKEY
* Turkey shoots down Syrian plane it says violated air space
* Turkish PM Erdogan says rivals will be crushed
* Reuters Insider - "Digital coup" for Twitter users after Turkey block attempt
EGYPT
* Hamas rally in Gaza takes aim at Egypt, Israel and Abbas
* Egypt unified telecom licence to be activated before June 30 - minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Investments to lift foreign ownership cap to 35 percent
* Dubai's Emirates Reit sets IPO price range at $1.36-1.56
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says it catches suspect in German diplomat shooting
QATAR
* Leighton says HLG joint venture awarded US$1.7 bln contract in Qatar
* Qatar says no differences with Saudi over Syria
OMAN
* After popular protests, Oman starts to pursue graft
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
