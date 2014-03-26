DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hit 2-wk highs on upbeat U.S.
data, China stimulus hopes
* Brent rises on Russia risk, Nigeria, Libya supply concerns
* Gold flat near 5-week low; shares, dollar up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt leads regional gains; banks weigh on
Bahrain
* U.S. says UN report lays blame on Syria government for
hindered aid
* Iraq electoral commission resigns en masse weeks before
vote
* Arab summit struggles to heal rifts, Kuwait warns of peril
* Yemen security forces free Western hostages soon after
kidnap
* Mideast crude tanker rates fall to 5-month low on ship
glut
* Libya's central bank lends $2 bln for emergency budget
* Sovereign funds wary of hidden emerging market exposure:
Templeton
* Iraq's central bank bought 36 T of gold in March
* Islamic charity funds are underused anti-poverty tool
-study
* Jordan tenders to buy 150,000 tonnes of wheat - trade
* Update-Moody's: Vulnerability of some EMEA sovereigns
exposed by recent emerging market volatility
TURKEY
* Turkey's Bank Asya says starts talks on partnership with
QIB
* Turkish assets steady but political tensions persist
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids
$71 mln
* Turkish March capacity usage falls to 73.1 percent
* Turkish March manufacturing confidence rises to 108.6
points
* Twitter ban sparks "arms race" with tech savvy Turks
* Turkish vote may affect growth outlook -finance minister
* Turkish central bank says if economy slows could use
required reserves
* Turkish central bank sells 2 bln lira in repo, bids 3.94
bln
* Turkish Feb foreign visitor arrivals rise 6.6 pct yr/yr
* PineBridge buys 50 pct stake in Turkish therapy and rehab
chain
* Aviva to sell Turkish unit to EMF Capital Partners, unit
says
EGYPT
* Brotherhood head, 682 others tried in Egypt after mass
death sentence
* Factory unrest threatens attempts to revive Egyptian
economy
* Egypt's Naeem Holding to cross-list on Abu Dhabi exchange
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala, France's CDC launch 300 mln euro
investment fund
* Gulf Capital to sell rest of GMS within two years
* Deutsche Bahn joins Etihad Rail in UAE railway venture
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 11.7 pct year/year in
Feb
* N.America impairment pushes Abu Dhabi's TAQA into 2013
loss
* IFR-First Gulf Bank prices A$250 mln, 5-yr Kangaroo at
ASW+155bp
SAUDI ARABIA
* White House "disappointed" Jerusalem Post reporter denied
Saudi visa
* Obama aims to soothe Saudi fears with Riyadh visit
* Saudi Arabia Hanco consortium buys rental firm Byrne
* Saudi Arabia calls for "changing the balance of forces" in
Syria
QATAR
* FIFA must stop quibbling over Qatar workers
* Qatar dismisses Iraqi charges that Doha funds "terrorism"
* Qatar regulator reprimands RBS for insufficient staff
training
KUWAIT
* Kuwait lets foreign banks open more branches to fuel
growth
* TABLE-Kuwait inflation remains at 2.9 pct y/y in Feb
BAHRAIN
* Policemen injured by bomb on highway in Bahrain
* IFR-Bahrain's Batelco plans further buy-back of 2020 bonds
* Pakistan's Faysal Bank to convert into Islamic bank
