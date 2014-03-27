Nikkei edges up as dollar, Wall Street climb
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make feeble start after Wall St stumbles
* U.S. crude gains $1 to top $100/bbl on Cushing drawdown
* Gold up on softer equities, fund outflows keep gains in check
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property, bank stocks lift UAE bourses, other mkts muted
* Lawmakers bash Obama administration's "delusional" Syria policy
* Libya investigates top leader's questioning over visit by two women
* Kerry interrupts Rome visit to salvage Mideast peace talks
* Public rifts at Arab summit likely to satisfy Iran and Syria
* Iran heads for 5th month of oil exports above sanctions limit
* Bank of England may broaden Islamic liquidity tools
* Tunisia sees elections in 2014, despite delays
TURKEY
* Twitter challenges Turkey ban, Erdogan holds fast
* Turkish assets rise on election expectations
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $71 mln
* Police raid suspected militants in Istanbul, five wounded
* Turkey says ready to help export Iraqi Kurdistan's oil
* Turkish central bank sells 23 bln lira in repo, bids 45.54 bln
* Turkey's Garanti plans up to $750 mln funding with max 22 years maturity
* Qatar Islamic Bank says may buy stake in Turkey's Bank Asya
* Turkey Alternatifbank's CEO to step down this week -statement
* Turkey clears way for c.bank to pay interest on lira reserve requirements
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi to run for president, vows to tackle militancy
* Hero to many, Egypt's Sisi faces formidable task
* Egypt orders 919 Brotherhood members to stand trial
* Egypt Meditrade buys 37,000 T sunflower oil and 15,000 T soyoil
* Egyptian doctor faces life on the run after mass death sentences
* Egypt mulls free trade zone with Russia's customs union
* Maire Tecnimont wins Egypt deal worth up to $1 bln
* Egypt central bank sells $38.3 mln at cut-off price of 6.9525
* Egypt says eyes Russian liquefied gas - minister
* RESEARCH ALERT-ERC: Naeem cuts to sell
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Germany's Air Berlin says in recapitalisation talks
* Abu Dhabi's Hilal Bank reports 2013 net profit up 42 pct
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to raise $2 bln for deliveries in 2014
* Dubai's Nakheel targets 15 pct rise in annual profit in 2014 -chairman
* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle eyes North Africa deals CG.O
* Dubai Crude for June to be priced at parity to Oman
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Petrorabigh says to shut unit from Mar 27-Apr 19
* RESEARCH ALERT-Fawaz Abdulaziz: NBK Capital raises fair value
QATAR
* Qatar buys stake in Derby winner ahead of World Cup tilt
* Indonesia's Indosat agrees to sell 5 pct stake in tower firm
* European parliament MP says Qatar to improve labour laws
KUWAIT
* Kuwait summit merely papers over Arab rifts
* CMC Ltd says won legal case against Kuwait Stock Exchange
OMAN
* Oman sets up committee to ensure financial stability
* Oman's ORPIC awards two contracts for plastics complex (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
