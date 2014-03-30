DUBAI, March 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks end off highs, Dow up for week; gold at 6-week lows

* Oil prices edge higher on geopolitical concerns

* Gold bounces from 6-week lows, marks second weekly loss

* Car bomb kills three soldiers in attack on Lebanese army checkpoint

EGYPT

* Egypt court sentences two Mursi supporters to death

* At least five killed in Cairo clashes

* Egypt state wheat import officials referred to trial

* Egypt's pound weakens for second day on official, black markets

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Damac picks banks for potential sukuk issue

SAUDI ARABIA

* Obama seeks to reassure Saudi Arabia over Iran, Syria

* Saudi rights abuses did not come up in Obama-Abdullah talks-US

* Saudi Prince Muqrin named second-in-line to succeed king

* Saudi JV Jubail refinery to reach full output by mid-2014

* Saudi bank lending growth slows marginally in Feb

QATAR

* Qatar buys helicopters, missiles in $23 bln arms deals

* Los Angeles couple get 3 years in jail in Qatar for death of adopted child (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)