* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.45 per share to shareholders for 2016
DUBAI, March 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher on growing hopes of China stimulus
* Oil prices edge higher on geopolitical concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar leads Dubai gains; Egypt extends drop
* Strong Turkish vote result seen emboldening scandal-hit Erdogan
* Libyan parliament passes law to organize new elections
* Iraq electoral commission retracts resignation before vote
* Merchant ship shot at in Strait of Hormuz Sunday- NATO
* Oil condensate flows from Libya's Wafa field to Mellitah port still blocked -NOC
* INSIGHT-Armed militias hold Libya hostage
* Two Spanish journalists freed after over six months in Syria
* Iran plans to replace U.N. ambassador in New York
EGYPT
* Egypt to hold May 26-27 presidential election
* Minister says Egypt energy subsidy bill to rise by 10-12 pct next yr
* Egyptian soldier killed, 3 police wounded in attack on bus -army
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Able Logistics picks Shuaa to lead manage IPO
* Dubai Holding's DHCOG says 2013 net profit jumps 178 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi dynasty moves to forestall succession crisis
* Obama-Saudi king talks may ease friction but no breakthrough seen
QATAR
* Qatar spending to rise 3.7 pct to $60 bln in 2014/15 - QNA
* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9.6 bln in Feb
* TABLE-Qatar Feb bank lending growth fastest since May 2013
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 trade surplus narrows to $21 bln, exports down
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain watchdog eases Batelco broadband price restrictions
* Moody's changes outlook on Bahrain's banking system to stable from negative
OMAN
* Oman Air to raise capital by $519 mln as annual loss widens (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
