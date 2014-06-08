BRIEF-Bartlomiej Antczak new CEO of Betacom
* Miroslaw Zaleski resigns from post of CEO of the company as of April 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally after U.S. jobs data; dollar gains
* U.S. oil lifted by solid jobs report
* Senior U.S., Iranian officials to meet Monday-Tuesday in Geneva -U.S.
* Baghdad car bombs kill 60; militants storm Ramadi university
* Hezbollah says Syria vote means foes can't demand Assad quit
* MIDEAST DEBT-Region's biggest bond sale in 2014 set for pricing record
EGYPT
* Egypt, UAE choose army-linked company to build wheat silos
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $468.8 mln in May - official website
* Egypt c.bank governor says forex policies successful, could eliminate black market
* Egypt turns to Western economic advisers, signalling possible reforms under Sisi
* Egypt implements temporary tax increase for wealthy
* Tycoon Sawiris backs $257 mln bid for 20 pct of EFG Hermes-sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia shouts support for Egypt's new anti-Islamist leader
* Saudi Investment Bank sells $533 mln capital-boosting sukuk
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Gold falls slightly as U.S. jobs data points to steady growth
* Alitalia gives initial nod to Etihad plan, to continue talks
* Dubai Emaar's malls unit eyes potential debut sukuk issue
* UAE emirate Ras al-Khaimah eyes sovereign sukuk issue
KUWAIT
* Kuwait April bank lending growth eases from highs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Miroslaw Zaleski resigns from post of CEO of the company as of April 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, April 28 Volkswagen said it plans to invest billions of euros through 2022 to beef up its portfolio of combustion and electric drives as it braces for a further tightening of emissions rules in key markets.