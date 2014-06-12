DUBAI, June 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat, oil near 3-month high on Iraq concerns

* Brent crude up near $110 on Iraq supply disruption fears

* Palladium steady near 13-1/2 year high on supply fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slides again as major Arabtec shareholder cuts stake

* British govt investment scheme used for Islamic solar project

* Yemenis protest over power cuts, fuel shortages

* U.N. Security Council condemns takeover of Iraq's Mosul

* Libya cabinet starts spending $50 bln budget despite falling oil revenues

* Iran oil minister meets OMV, other companies in Vienna

* EU court annuls asset freeze on Syria International Islamic Bank

* Supply tremors shake OPEC equilibrium

* Insurance broker Willis adds Islamic real estate cover in UK

* Pakistan's United Insurance aims to enter takaful market

TURKEY

* Turkey warns of retaliation if militants harm 80 hostages in Iraq

* Turkey calls for emergency NATO meeting on Iraq - Turkish official

* Turkey says oil flow from Iraqi Kurdistan unaffected by violence

* Albaraka Turk to start sukuk investor meetings Friday

* Turkey's Denizbank says secures $360 mln securitisation loan

* Turkey's Bank Asya says mandates Goldman for strategic partnership

EGYPT

* Egypt's gas production to rise by 500 mln cubic feet/day by December -minister

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for July 15-31 shipment

* Egypt's Q3 current account surplus boosted by foreign transfers

* Leading anti-Mubarak activist sentenced to 15 years

* Egyptian billionaire Sawiris sets up investment firm

* Gap between Egypt pound's official and unofficial rates widens

* Beltone says will not accept less than 20 pct of EFG in buy offer

SAUDI ARABIA

* Oil market in good order, OPEC ceiling to stay-Saudi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad to invest up to 1.25 bln euros in Alitalia - Italian minister

* Emirates cancels 70-plane A350 order in blow to Airbus, Rolls

* New Issue-Etisalat prices a dual tranche deal

* UAE to cut fiscal spending, faces risks in property sector-IMF

* UAE's Etisalat raises $4.3 bln in region's largest corporate bond sale

* Dubai's Emaar Malls attracts strong demand for debut sukuk

* Abu Dhabi's Aabar cuts stake in Dubai builder Arabtec

* HSBC names Elhedery as MENA head of global banking and markets -memo

* Nomura Asset Management opens Dubai office as flows to Asia rise

* Regional turmoil puts Abu Dhabi in filmmaker spotlight

* Dubai's Arabtec seeks to calm down investors after share price drop

QATAR

* Qatari emir assured Obama on security of ex-Guantanamo detainees -nominee

* TABLE-Qatar May inflation rises to 3.4 pct y/y

* Commercial Bank of Qatar eyes benchmark-sized dollar bond issue -leads

* FIFA chief Blatter ready to run again despite opposition

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets July crude OSP to Asia at Oman/Dubai minus $0.10/bbl (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)