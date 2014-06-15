DUBAI, June 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Iraq unrest drives up oil; shares edge higher

* Oil prices climb again amid escalating violence in Iraq

* Iraq says slows Islamist rebel advance, regains some territory

* Iran says envisages Iraq role with US if Washington tackles regional militants

* Palladium hits 1-month low on wage deal hopes; gold up

EGYPT

* Egyptian policeman shot dead during Islamist protest

* Egypt's cabinet to be formed by Sunday, many ministers to stay - sources

* Dressed for cycling, Egypt's Sisi calls for help on fuel subsidies

* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian wheat

* Egypt pushing ahead with Suez port expansion projects

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia proposes OPEC meets even less often-delegates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi May inflation edges down to 2.8 pct y/y

* Alitalia board votes to accept Etihad offer, rapidly do deal

* Strong markets, scarcity drive DP World's $1 bln convertible debut

* UAE's Al Hilal Bank eyes capital-boosting sukuk issue

* Etisalat's dollar bonds outperform euro paper in secondary market