DUBAI, June 17 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares soft on anxiety over Iraq,
Ukraine
* Brent crude oil higher as Iraq conflict fuels supply worry
* Gold steady near 3-week top on safe haven bids from Iraq
tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Iraq prompts more profit-taking; Arabtec
plunges again
* U.S. considers air strikes on Iraq, holds talks with Iran
* Iran and six powers seek to recover momentum for nuclear
deal
* Jordan's U.N. envoy appointed new U.N. human rights chief
* Yemen's president appoints new oil minister
* Fugitive VP says Iraq violence part of a Sunni Arab revolt
* After Kirkuk, Kurds want quarter of Iraq oil revenue
* Gulf's billions insulate economies, markets from Iraq
turmoil
* World Bank's IFC considering return to sukuk market
TURKEY
* Turkish opposition nominate former top Muslim envoy for
presidency
* Turkish markets weaker on violence in neighbouring Iraq
* EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond
* Turkey could cut rates this month if inflation falling -
Basci
EGYPT
* Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist on hunger strike
* Egypt's main commercial oil product users sign up to smart
card system
* Egypt's new govt adds investment minister, other changes
* Hosting UK MPs, Egypt's carpet king tries to pull rug from
under Muslim Brotherhood
* Egyptian property firm SODIC considering rights issue
* Gold miner Centamin expects court case to be resolved
before year-end
* Egypt's pound stable on official market, weakens in black
market
* Egypt regulator examines Beltone director's EFG trades -
sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi rejects foreign interference in Iraq, blames
"sectarian" Maliki
* TABLE-Saudi May inflation stable at 2.7 pct y/y
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's RAKBANK sets initial price thoughts for debut bond
sale - leads
* Dubai's Arabtec says no rift with big shareholder Aabar
* Abu Dhabi's Al Jaber Group signs debt restructuring
* TABLE-Dubai May inflation eases to 2.8 pct y/y
* Dubai faces moment of truth over looming property bubble
QATAR
* Qatar Airways A380 deliveries delayed again -CEO
* Qatar blames Iraqi government for rebel advance
KUWAIT
* Dust storm closes Kuwait's three ports - KUNA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain fights unrest, competition to remain business hub
* Bahrain's GFH loses appeal against Kuwait regulator
monitoring
* Bahrain's Batelco wins $211.1 mln from Indian partner
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)