DUBAI Aug 19 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar rise on hopes of
Ukraine progress
* Brent crude hits new 14-month low as supply risks ease
* Gold stuck below $1,300 on stronger equities, dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt in largest drop in 8 weeks; MSCI
boosts Qatar
* U.S. bars all American airlines from flying over Syria
* Obama urges Iraqis to unite because 'the wolf's at the
door'
* Israel, Palestinians say agree to extend Gaza truce by 24
hours
* IAEA expects progress by deadline in Iran nuclear inquiry
* Unless blockade ends, Gaza faces years of misery - UN
* Fugitive Iraqi VP urges role for Saddam loyalists,
criticises U.S. action
* Islamic finance body IILM to lengthen tenors with first
six-month sukuk
* Indonesia eyes Islamic finance incentives in industry road
map
* KOGAS says to invest $4.9 bln in Iraq's Zubair oil project
* Major earthquake in western Iran leaves 60 injured- IRNA
* Azerbaijan's IBA plans stand-alone Islamic banking unit
TURKEY
* German spying report angers Turkey, embarrasses Berlin
* Turkish lira near 1-wk low as domestic, regional risks
weigh
* Turkish energy minister says Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports
continue
EGYPT
* British government denies report into Muslim Brotherhood
delayed
* Profits plunge at Egypt's Ezz Steel
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
* Egypt, Norway eye Gaza donor conference
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's RAKBANK to offer 3.64 dirhams per share for major
stake in RAK insurance
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi prince's convoy robbed of 250,000 euros in
Paris-police
KUWAIT
* Kuwait briefly detains Muslim cleric U.S. suspects of
militant financing
* Kuwait nearly doubles supplies in 10-yr oil deal with
China's Sinopec
* Kuwait's Americana says no knowledge of Savola acquisition
talks
* Workers injured in Kuwait refinery fire, output unaffected
-agency
QATAR
* Qatargas delivers first LNG cargo to China's Hainan
terminal - statement
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman June bank lending growth 11.2 pct, fastest
since Jan 2013
