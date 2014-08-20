DUBAI Aug 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady on strong US data, dollar holds gains

* U.S. crude sinks for second day ahead of contract expiry

* Gold struggles below $1,300 on strong U.S. data, higher stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's property stocks lead Cairo rebound; Dubai up

* Islamic State video purports to show beheading of U.S. journalist

* Gaza truce collapses, fighting erupts, Israel orders negotiators home

* Germany to decide this week on arming Iraq's Kurds -minister

* Libya NOC loads 1st oil in a year from Es Sider port

* Algeria arrests 200 Syrian would-be migrants near Libyan border

* Capacity set to double on Iraqi Kurdistan's oil pipeline - sources

* U.N. launching major aid operation for half a million in northern Iraq

TURKEY

* Turkish president Gul tips FM Davutoglu to be next prime minister

* Turkish shipbuilder Karadeniz to send floating power station to Gaza

* Dozens more Turkish police detained as wiretapping probe widens

* Turkish banking association sees sector's profit flat this year

* Turkish stocks rise, lira steady as new government eyed

EGYPT

* Egypt urges U.S. restraint over Missouri unrest

* Egypt awards ambitious Suez project to army-linked Gulf firm

* Egypt's FIHC passes in 25,000 T soyoil tender- trade

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Standard Chartered to pay $300 mln for oversight shortfalls

* Dubai Duty Free reprices $1.75 bln loan for second time

* Abu Dhabi's FGB hires former NBAD banker to lead corp fin advisory services

* Dubai creates new fund class to lure asset managers

* UAE's NMC Health lifts profit 27 pct on higher occupancy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi court sentences one to death, 30 to jail for militant attacks

* Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti denounces Iraq's Islamic State group

* Saudis to impose 20 pct foreign ownership limit on stocks -paper

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait appoints Nasser al-Sayer chairman

* Saudi's Savola says had initial talks with Americana shareholder

QATAR

* Al Jazeera rejects allegations from Al Gore on Current TV deal