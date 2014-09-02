DUBAI, Sept 2 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks dip, euro stuck near one-year
lows
* Oil prices dip on faltering demand but Libya chaos
threatens output
* Gold steady, palladium near 13-1/2 yr high as Ukraine
crisis eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property firms lift UAE; Saudi banks,
petchems pull back
* Middle East Crude-Saudi likely to cut OSPs on weak demand
* Tunisian deputy survives assassination attempt
* Iran's Zarif "quite optimistic" of Iran nuclear agreement
* UN to send team to investigate Islamic State crimes in
Iraq
* Lebanon expects 1.5-2 pct GDP growth despite Syria crisis
-cbank gov
* Libyan parliament reappoints PM as government loses grip
on ministries
* Russia's Gazprom Neft starts commercial oil production,
shipments from Iraqi Badra field
TURKEY
* Turkey's new govt programme signals little shift under
Davutoglu
* Battle lines drawn in struggle for influence over Turkish
judiciary
* Turkey's August exports rise 5.2 pct to $11.07 bln
* Turkish foreign ministry summons U.S. envoy over spying
report
* Turkey's Arcelik to issue bonds worth maximum 500 million
euro
* Dozens of Turkish police detained over "anti-government
plot" - media
EGYPT
* Egypt's central bank keeps interest rates on hold, noting
price risks
* Egypt pound steady on official and black markets
* Egypt's El-Sewedy Electric posts 13 pct rise in Q2 net
profit
* Egypt revises up July annual inflation to 11.04 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi court jails 17 for seeking to fight in Iraq-SPA
* Saudi c.bank says may cap consumer lending, limits fees
* Saudi Ma'aden, Alcoa start commercial ops at huge
aluminium plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates executive says airline is not interested in
Qantas investment
* Dubai bank ENBD eyes capital-boosting bond sale
* Emirates says prepared to order more A380s if revamped
* Sharjah to meet investors ahead of debut sukuk issue -
official
* Dubai's state property firm Meraas seeks up to $4 bln loan
- sources
KUWAIT
* Viva Kuwait chairman says telco aims to list by year-end
QATAR
* Qatar telco Ooredoo's Myanmar start-up focuses on
pay-as-you-go
BAHRAIN
* Fitch: No Impact on Batelco's Ratings From Sivasankaran
Bankruptcy
* TABLE-Bahrain June bank lending falls for second month in
row
OMAN
* Shareholders to submit rescue plans for Bulgaria's
Corpbank, says central bank
* Iran agrees on gas export volume with Oman - Fars
* Wipro says planning to expand presence in Oman
