DUBAI, Sept 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down, dollar on top of the heap

* Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears, strong dollar

* Gold struggles near 2-1/2 mth low, stronger dollar weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on real estate; Saudi, Dubai pull back

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman discount widens; OSPs eyed

* Islamic State issues video of beheading of U.S. hostage

* IMF board signs off on $553 mln loan for Yemen

* Moody's says changes outlook on Morocco's Ba1 rating to stable from negative

* Iran dramatically shifts Iraq policy to confront Islamic State

* Libya's central bank warns warring sides to leave it out of conflict

* Syrian forces escalate assault on rebel-held Damascus district

* Algeria in talks to export crude to Venezuela-Algerian energy minister

* Conflict frequency will influence Israel's longer-term credit rating - S&P

* Hamas popularity surges as Palestinian rivalry flares

* Record 4.1 million in Syria got food aid in August, U.N. says

* Indonesia launches US$1.5bn 10-year sukuk at yield of 4.35%

* Basel III deposit challenge looms over Islamic banks

* New screening service tackles sukuk compliance hurdles

* Islamic finance seeks to go green with environment-based products

TURKEY

* Weather, not interest rates, driving Turkish inflation - Babacan

* Fitch Rates Arcelik's Upcoming Bonds 'BB+(EXP)'

* Turkey's Sisecam says unit's talks with France's Arc end with no offer

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct 1-10 shipment

* Attack on Egypt security convoy kills 11 in Sinai-security sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says it arrests 88 for preparing "terrorist" raids

* Saudi gas pipeline set alight briefly after shots fired at patrol

* Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Dar Al Arkan; stable outlook

* FACTBOX-Saudi energy security a growing priority since 2006 raid

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Alitalia, Etihad deal likely to be cleared by end of year-source

* UAE'S ADNOC sets Aug Murban crude OSP at $104.25/bbl

* Kazakhstan's Al Hilal Islamic Bank eyes regional footprint

* Dubai Islamic Bank rules out controlling stake in Indonesian lender

KUWAIT

* Aston Martin CEO hire adds to Renault-Nissan exodus

BAHRAIN

* Mohammed El-Qaq joins Al Baraka as head of commercial banking (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)