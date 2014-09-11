DUBAI, Sept 11 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tread cautiously after Obama
speech
* Oil falls on supply growth, U.S. crude drops to 16-month
low
* Gold near 3-mth low on dollar strength, rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops on Emaar Malls IPO, most
markets slip
* Obama orders U.S. airstrikes in Syria against Islamic
State
* Kerry calls new Baghdad government "heart" of fight
against Islamic State
* Hong Kong wins tight pricing on inaugural $1 bln sukuk
* Putin, Iran's Rouhani to discuss trade, economic ties
* Yemen patches crude pipeline sabotaged by tribesmen,
pumping resumes
* Libyan oil production to rise to 1 mln bpd in October -
Prime Minister
* Watchdog says has evidence of chlorine attacks in Syria
* Israel defence budget to rise, deficit to stay under
control -PM
TURKEY
* U.S. says still advocating for Raytheon in Turkish missile
tender
* Slower Turkish growth threatens 2014 target, pressures
central bank
EGYPT
* Dozens join hunger strike for release of Egypt political
prisoners
* Egypt's FIHC buys soyoil and sunflower oil in tender
-trade
* Egypt signs Sahara oil exploration deals with US firm
* Egypt consumer inflation picks up to 11.5 pct in August
* Majority owner of Egypt's Juhayna sells 1.2 pct of firm
* Pioneers to buy Arab Dairy in $35 mln deal-CEO
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia agrees to host training of moderate Syria
rebels
* Obama calls Saudi king ahead of speech on Islamic State
* Saudi reports oil cutback as OPEC again cuts demand view
* Saudi shipper Bahri names Omar as CEO
* Worst time for Saudi Arabia's giant new oil refinery:
Russell
* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo Chemical invite banks to back JV
plant expansion
* Saudi Arabia's clerics condemn IS but preach intolerance
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai World offers collateral, early cash to extend $25
bln debt deal
* Sharjah draws massive demand for debut $750 mln sukuk
issue
* Emirates NBD $500 mln perpetual bond launched at 6.375 pct
* Guggenheim Partners sets up Mideast advisory, asset
management JV
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA says CFO Kersley resigns
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar July credit growth lowest since at least 2006
* Qatar to launch venture share market early next year
-exchange
KUWAIT
* Kuwait OPEC governor expects oil to return to, hold $100
level
* Kuwait Energy, Dragon Oil find oil in Iraq
BAHRAIN
* New Issue-Kingdom of Bahrain prices $1.25 bln 2044 bond
OMAN
* Oman fund says working with Bulgaria to solve Corpbank
problems
* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth eases from 17-mth
high, M2 up
* TABLE-Oman July inflation falls to 5-mth low of 0.6 pct
y/y
