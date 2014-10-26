DUBAI Oct 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares post best week since mid-2013 after earnings boost

* Brent oil ends week flat, pausing rout, as U.S. contango looms

* Gold posts weekly loss on dollar rise, strong U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong results, steady Europe buoy most markets

* Lebanon army fights gunmen in Tripoli, six soldiers killed

* Iraqi security forces and Kurds gain ground against Islamic State

* Tunisians vote for new parliament, hope for full democracy

* Yemen restarts main oil export pipeline after repairs

* Gulf states need to reform spending as oil price slips -Kuwait

EGYPT

* Egypt considering $1.5 bln foreign bond as it repairs economy-finance minister

* Attacks in Egypt's Sinai kill 33 security personnel

* Egypt eyes legal restrictions, military measures after Sinai attacks

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's Shi'ites fear they are at mercy of region's tumult

* Saudi Arabia supplies less oil in September despite output rise

* Saudi Arabia warns women not to join protest against ban on driving

* Saudi's Savola to pay 0.75 riyal/shr dividend for third quarter

* Ma'aden Q3 net profit falls 66 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi's SABIC, Shell shelve petchem plant expansion in Jubail

* Builder Khodari may double capex to handle big Saudi projects

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Tabreed's Q3 profit rises 28 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Alafco to spend $600 mln buying aircraft over two years (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)