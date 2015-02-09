PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Feb 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares stumble as weak China trade stokes growth worries
* Oil steadies after weak Chinese trade data
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weak China data hits Asian shares
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil's rally
* Gulf institutional funds favour Japan, Asia, shun Europe - Pictet
* G20-Spurring growth centre stage as finance chiefs meet in Istanbul
* U.N. says Yemen crisis negotiations to resume Monday
* U.S. delivers arms to Lebanon, says fighting "same enemy"
* Jordan says conducted 56 air raids in three days against Islamic State
* Iran's Khamenei says could accept fair nuclear compromise
* Arab leaders bemoan lack of strategy, weapons against jihadists
* Libya's Hariga oil port shut by strike, closing last onshore export terminal
* Quartet urges revival of Mid East talks, reconstruction of Gaza
* Algeria, Venezuela to form JV to sell light crude
* Yemen sets April Masila crude OSP at $0.63/bbl premium
EGYPT
* Twenty-two people killed outside Cairo soccer stadium
* Egypt sets retrial date for jailed Al Jazeera journalists -lawyer
* Egyptian pound steady for fourth sale, stronger on black market
* Seeking unity, Egypt flies the flag in symbolic Tahrir
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's flynas aims for profit on lower costs, higher demand
* Spot Saudi riyal back near peg after equities rebound
* Saudi Dec non-oil exports down 17.2 pct, imports flat y/y
* Saudi Cement's board recommends smaller dividend for H2 2014
* Prince Charles to tell Saudi king to halt blogger's flogging -report
* Saudi Kayan gets more gas for making ethylene
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port 2014 container volumes grow 26 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit climbs 35.8 pct
* Kuwait committee recommends rejecting bids for $4.8 bln airport expansion
OMAN
* Oman January inflation 0.4 pct, lowest since April 2013
QATAR
* Qatari bank Al Khaliji seeks shareholder nod for $1.75 bln bond plan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.