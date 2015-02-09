DUBAI Feb 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares stumble as weak China trade stokes growth worries

* Oil steadies after weak Chinese trade data

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weak China data hits Asian shares

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil's rally

* Gulf institutional funds favour Japan, Asia, shun Europe - Pictet

* G20-Spurring growth centre stage as finance chiefs meet in Istanbul

* U.N. says Yemen crisis negotiations to resume Monday

* U.S. delivers arms to Lebanon, says fighting "same enemy"

* Jordan says conducted 56 air raids in three days against Islamic State

* Iran's Khamenei says could accept fair nuclear compromise

* Arab leaders bemoan lack of strategy, weapons against jihadists

* Libya's Hariga oil port shut by strike, closing last onshore export terminal

* Quartet urges revival of Mid East talks, reconstruction of Gaza

* Algeria, Venezuela to form JV to sell light crude

* Yemen sets April Masila crude OSP at $0.63/bbl premium

EGYPT

* Twenty-two people killed outside Cairo soccer stadium

* Egypt sets retrial date for jailed Al Jazeera journalists -lawyer

* Egyptian pound steady for fourth sale, stronger on black market

* Seeking unity, Egypt flies the flag in symbolic Tahrir

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's flynas aims for profit on lower costs, higher demand

* Spot Saudi riyal back near peg after equities rebound

* Saudi Dec non-oil exports down 17.2 pct, imports flat y/y

* Saudi Cement's board recommends smaller dividend for H2 2014

* Prince Charles to tell Saudi king to halt blogger's flogging -report

* Saudi Kayan gets more gas for making ethylene

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port 2014 container volumes grow 26 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit climbs 35.8 pct

* Kuwait committee recommends rejecting bids for $4.8 bln airport expansion

OMAN

* Oman January inflation 0.4 pct, lowest since April 2013

QATAR

* Qatari bank Al Khaliji seeks shareholder nod for $1.75 bln bond plan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)