INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro fall as Greek uncertainty saps confidence

* Brent holds near $55 after big fall on record U.S. crude stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up from 5-wk low as Greek debt drama unfolds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil retreats

* Jordan Petroleum seeks 4 million bbls gasoil for March-June

* Obama asks Congress to authorize U.S. war on Islamic State

* Thousands protest against Houthi rule in Yemen after embassies close

* Libyan factions hold U.N.-backed peace talks

* Jordan's inflation rate eases to 1.2 pct in Jan

* Bank Asya investors go to Turkish court in bid to regain control

* Iran's Rouhani says goal of nuclear negotiations is "win-win" outcome

EGYPT

* Emaar Misr seeks Egypt bourse listing at half planned value

* IMF says Egypt's reforms starting to spur turnaround in economy

* Egypt to issue landline licences to mobile firms in weeks

* Egypt court orders retrial of 36 sentenced Brotherhood members-sources

* Egypt negotiating exemption from Russia wheat export tax

* Egyptian Steel plans two new factories, sees strong demand

* Egyptian pound steady for sixth straight dollar sale

* Egypt PM sees GDP growth accelerating to 4 pct in current year

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to keep March crude supply to Asia steady

* Saudi oil minister discusses OPEC with Russian, Algerian officials

* Shuaa Capital unit eyes Saudi leasing market with new licence

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's ENBD raises A$450 mln via longest kangaroo bond from Middle East

* UAE's Tabreed says reappoints Steve Ridlington as CFO

QATAR

* TRLPC-Qatar National Bank to pay 60 bps margin for $3 bln loan

* TABLE-Qatar December trade surplus shrinks 32.8 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain puts off rights activist's appeal hearing to March 4

* Investcorp acquires majority stake in Turkish mobile tracking firm

KUWAIT

* Rocket Internet buys Kuwait food delivery service Talabat

* Kuwait oil minister says oil may reach $60 by year-end - al-Rai newspaper

* Kuwait lowers March crude OSP to Asia by $0.80/bbl

OMAN

* Oman's United Finance to consider merger approach from Bank Nizwa (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)