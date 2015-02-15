DUBAI Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Shares rise on German growth, Greece optimism; oil rises

* Oil tops $60 for first time in 2015; oversupply persists

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Second-tier stocks boost Saudi, other markets narrowly mixed

* Gold pares gains as dollar steadies, on track for weekly loss

* Iraq's Sunni blocs halt parliament activities after sheikh's killing

* Iraqi army repels attack on base hosting U.S. Marines, officials say

* Islamic State targeted in 13 airstrikes in Iraq, Syria -joint task force

* Battle lines emerge in US Congress over Obama Islamic State war plan

* Clashes between Shi'ite Houthis and Sunnis in Yemen leave 26 dead

* Lebanon's Hariri: talking to Hezbollah necessary to ease tensions

* Saudi Arabia, West evacuate embassy staff from Yemen due to security fears

EGYPT

* Six wounded in bomb attack on police station in Egypt's Sinai

* Egypt frees two Al Jazeera journalists on bail

* Egypt to issue $1 billion, 1-year, dollar T-bill - central bank

* Egyptian pound steady for seventh straight dollar sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King appoints SABIC CEO to defence industries post

* Saudi builder Khodari gets $170 mln contract from Ma'aden unit

* Saudi's Advanced Petrochemical to shut production for maintenance

* Saudi Jan inflation falls to 2.2 pct, lowest since at least 2012

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* United Arab Emirates closes Yemen embassy

* Total CEO hails Abu Dhabi concession as "blockbuster"

* Dubai's Meraas eyes $234 mln loan for Ferris wheel scheme - sources

QATAR

* Soccer-Clear bias against Qatar, says World Cup committee chief

* Ooredoo seeks $500 mln Islamic loan-bankers

KUWAIT

* Kuwait resumes oil exports after weather improves