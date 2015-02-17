DUBAI Feb 17 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro in retreat as Greek debt talks
break down
* Oil prices rise further but analysts expect downward
correction
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat on oil, Q4 results and
dividends
* PRECIOUS-Gold rally extends to 4th day as Greek talks
break down
* Russian researchers expose breakthrough U.S. spying
program
* Morocco suspends Libya flights, closes airspace to Libyan
planes
* Emerging fund managers stuck in buy-and-hold as trading
shrivels
* Forces loyal to president seize parts of Yemen's economic
hub
* Illiquidity could derail Iraq's oil export deal with
Kurdistan
* Iran denies that Khamenei replied to Obama letter on
Islamic State
* Orascom to split construction, fertiliser units for
separate listings
* Libya prime minister calls for international strikes on
Islamists
TURKEY
* Violence against women is Turkey's "bleeding wound" -
Erdogan
* Turkey says to issue 1.8 bln lira-denominated sukuk on Feb
18
* Turkey to keep cautious fiscal policy stance - finance
minister
* Turkish January budget surplus 3.8 bln lira - Finance
Ministry
* Turkish November unemployment rate rises to 10.7 percent
EGYPT
* Egypt bombs Islamic State targets in Libya after 21
Egyptians beheaded
* Egypt signs 5.2 bln-euro deal for French jets, ships and
missiles
* Etisalat's Egypt unit signs $120 mln loan
* Egypt issues $1.12 bln in USD denominated t-bills at avg
yield of 2.23 pct
* Egypt and Cyprus aim for gas import deal in 6
months-statement
* Egyptian pound steady officially, strengthens on black
market
* Egypt's Qalaa says seeking to raise $300 mln through
divestments
* Egypt's Juhayna posts 48 pct net profit fall as costs rise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says its jets target oil refineries under IS control
* UAE banks' profit growth to dip on weaker economy, asset
quality -S&P
* UAE says stands by Egypt in campaign against militants in
Libya
* Abu Dhabi's NMC Health signs $825 mln loan
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to boost drilling rigs, crude capacity despite low
oil price-KOC
* Kuwait oil minister sees price rally continuing
BAHRAIN
* Cost cuts help Bahrain's Batelco maintain profit trend
* Al Baraka Bank plans subordinated sukuk in Jordan
OMAN
* Omantel says board proposes paying cash dividend of 75 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)