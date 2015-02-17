DUBAI Feb 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro in retreat as Greek debt talks break down

* Oil prices rise further but analysts expect downward correction

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat on oil, Q4 results and dividends

* PRECIOUS-Gold rally extends to 4th day as Greek talks break down

* Russian researchers expose breakthrough U.S. spying program

* Morocco suspends Libya flights, closes airspace to Libyan planes

* Emerging fund managers stuck in buy-and-hold as trading shrivels

* Forces loyal to president seize parts of Yemen's economic hub

* Illiquidity could derail Iraq's oil export deal with Kurdistan

* Iran denies that Khamenei replied to Obama letter on Islamic State

* Orascom to split construction, fertiliser units for separate listings

* Libya prime minister calls for international strikes on Islamists

TURKEY

* Violence against women is Turkey's "bleeding wound" - Erdogan

* Turkey says to issue 1.8 bln lira-denominated sukuk on Feb 18

* Turkey to keep cautious fiscal policy stance - finance minister

* Turkish January budget surplus 3.8 bln lira - Finance Ministry

* Turkish November unemployment rate rises to 10.7 percent

EGYPT

* Egypt bombs Islamic State targets in Libya after 21 Egyptians beheaded

* Egypt signs 5.2 bln-euro deal for French jets, ships and missiles

* Etisalat's Egypt unit signs $120 mln loan

* Egypt issues $1.12 bln in USD denominated t-bills at avg yield of 2.23 pct

* Egypt and Cyprus aim for gas import deal in 6 months-statement

* Egyptian pound steady officially, strengthens on black market

* Egypt's Qalaa says seeking to raise $300 mln through divestments

* Egypt's Juhayna posts 48 pct net profit fall as costs rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says its jets target oil refineries under IS control

* UAE banks' profit growth to dip on weaker economy, asset quality -S&P

* UAE says stands by Egypt in campaign against militants in Libya

* Abu Dhabi's NMC Health signs $825 mln loan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to boost drilling rigs, crude capacity despite low oil price-KOC

* Kuwait oil minister sees price rally continuing

BAHRAIN

* Cost cuts help Bahrain's Batelco maintain profit trend

* Al Baraka Bank plans subordinated sukuk in Jordan

OMAN

* Omantel says board proposes paying cash dividend of 75 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)