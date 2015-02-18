DUBAI Feb 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tracks Wall Street higher, dollar stands tall

* Oil prices dip after strong rally earlier this week

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate; Egypt extends loss

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-wk low as equities recover on hopes of Greek deal

* Middle East Crude-Oman, Dubai slip from peaks as demand cools

* U.S., Turkey soon to sign Syrian opposition train-and-equip deal

* Syria willing to suspend Aleppo air strikes for six weeks -U.N.

* Iraq tells United Nations that Islamic State committed genocide

* Russia's Lukoil plans to double production in Iraq to 100,000 tonnes a day in 3 years - Ifax

* Morocco to create sharia board to oversee Islamic finance - decree

* Mainstream, Actis launch $1.9 bln Africa renewable power plan

* Turkey's Davutoglu says Kurdish peace process at critical stage

* Libyan oil exports all but shut off as violence spreads

* Regional airlines merge as Somali airspace draws competition

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi calls for Libya coalition under U.N. mandate

* Libya airport, airline says Egypt closes airspace

* Egypt's GASC says seeks U.S. wheat for April 10-20 delivery

* Deposed Egyptian president Mursi to face military court

* Half projects in Egypt March investment conference to be in energy sector

* Ezz Steel posts Q3 loss of 285 mln Egyptian pounds

* Noble Energy to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* New Issue- First Gulf Bank prices $750 mln 2020 bond

* Dubai's DEWA posts 2014 profit rise, to repay $1 bln bond in April

QATAR

* France in 'final stage' of talks to sell Rafale jets to Qatar

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain launches criminal investigation against main opposition group

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar working with two advisers on capital plans - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)