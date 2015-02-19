DUBAI Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 15-yr peak; yields drop on Fed view

* U.S. crude prices fall sharply as inventory grows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as oil falls; Egypt rebounds

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on hopes Fed will delay interest rate hike

* Middle East Crude-Trade slows before Lunar New Year

* U.S. accuses Israel of inaccurate leaks on Iran nuclear talks

* Libya, Egypt ask U.N. to lift arms embargo to fight Islamic State

* Battle lines drawn for a civil war in Yemen

* Turkish Treasury borrows around 1.8 bln lira in 2017 sukuk

* Lafarge takes charge for Syria, Iraq assets

EGYPT

* Wheat tumbles 2 pct after Egypt cancels U.S. tender

* Egypt bourse approves CIB $300 million capital increase

* Egyptian pound steady at both official and black market exchange rates

* Noble to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes -ministry

* Egypt's Qalaa considers sale of food businesses, sees 2015 profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's oil output rising, at about 10 million bpd -PIRA

* U.S. to get first diesel cargo from Saudi Yasref refinery

* Saudi Aramco seeks $10 bln loan from banks - sources

* S&P revises outlook on four Saudi Arabian banks

* Saudi crude oil exports drop to 6.934 mln bpd in December

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai bank ENBD forecasts 5-7 pct loan growth in 2015 - CEO

* Malaysia's MSM scraps pact with Dubai's Al Khaleej to build sugar refinery

* Moody's affirms Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's A1 deposit ratings; raises BCA to baa3 from ba1

QATAR

* Kinki Sharyo making final arrangements for Qatar order

* Mitsubishi Corp and Tokyo Electric Power won negotiating rights for multibillion dollar project in Qatar - Nikkei

* Qatargas, Pakistan close to 15-year LNG supply deal -sources

OMAN

* Alara Resources announces MOU with Mawarid Mining

* Ooredoo Oman recommends 0.038 rials/share dividend for 2014 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)